The Newest High-Shine Lip Glosses for a Juicy-Looking Pout

Though we’re excited to whip out our vampy lipsticks for the upcoming fall season, we’ll definitely need our fair share of low-maintenance options, too. Because while we love wearing a moody, high-pigment shade, application requires precision and frequent touch-ups if the formula doesn’t stick. So for those moments when we’re feeling a little lazy but still want our pout to shine, a lip gloss comes in handy.

It’s a product typically reserved for those no-makeup days, but as of late, a slew of our favorite brands—such as Fenty Beauty—are making it a must-have for any type of look. And to be honest, we’re completely onboard with this resurgence. Ahead are the newest tubes your kissers would appreciate.