The Newest High-Shine Lip Glosses for a Juicy-Looking Pout

Though we’re excited to whip out our vampy lipsticks for the upcoming fall season, we’ll definitely need our fair share of low-maintenance options, too. Because while we love wearing a moody, high-pigment shade, application requires precision and frequent touch-ups if the formula doesn’t stick. So for those moments when we’re feeling a little lazy but still want our pout to shine, a lip gloss comes in handy.
It’s a product typically reserved for those no-makeup days, but as of late, a slew of our favorite brands—such as Fenty Beauty—are making it a must-have for any type of look. And to be honest, we’re completely onboard with this resurgence. Ahead are the newest tubes your kissers would appreciate.
Marc Jacobs Beauty Enamored Hi-Shine Lip Lacquer Lipgloss
A mint-scented mix of pinks, lavenders and neutrals with a nonsticky finish.
$28 at Marc Jacobs Beauty
Photo:
Marc Jacobs Beauty
Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer
Rihanna's favorite Fenty find comes in a rose nude or shimmering pearl finish.
$18 at Fenty Beauty
Photo:
Fenty Beauty
SEPHORA COLLECTION Ultra Shine Lip Gel
A gel-nail-polish-inspired line of glosses available in a high shine or shimmer finish.
$7 at Sephora
Photo:
Sephora
Jouer Cosmetics High Pigment Pearl Lip Gloss
Tinted gloss formulated with jojoba and coconut oils for ample moisture.
$17 at Jouer Cosmetics
Photo:
Jouer Cosmetics
Kopari Coconut Lip Glossy
Tinted gloss formulated with the natural flavor of coconut and vanilla.
$12 at Kopari
Photo:
Kopari
Shiseido Crystal Gel Gloss
The ultimate transparent gloss for a glass-like, ultra wet finish.
$22 at Shiseido
Photo:
Shiseido
Charlotte Tilbury Lip Lustre Lip Gloss
Wear on top of your favorite lipstick or alone for tinted color that stays in place.
$22 at Charlotte Tilbury
Photo:
Charlotte Tilbury
Anastasia Beverly Hills Lip Gloss
Choose from a whopping 51 shades that offer a glossy finish and delectable vanilla scent.
$16 at Anastasia Beverly Hills
Photo:
Anastasia Beverly Hills
RMS Beauty Lip Shine
The star ingredient of this clean balm is buriti oil, chock-full of antioxidants.
$25 at RMS Beauty
Photo:
RMS Beauty
Becca Volcano Goddess Glow Gloss
Infused with plumping peptides to create the appearance of fuller lips.
$22 at Becca Cosmetics
Photo:
Becca Cosmetics
Almay Goddess Gloss
Prismatic color that can be worn alone for a sheer finish or paired with lipstick for bold color payoff.
$9.99 at Ulta
Photo:
Almay
e.l.f. Lip Lacquer
Wear the transparent shade when you want the "no-makeup" makeup look or with lipstick to make a bolder statement.
$2 at e.l.f. Cosmetics
Photo:
e.l.f. Cosmetics
Morphe Lip Gloss
Available in cream or shimmer finish, depending on your mood or style.
$8 at Morphe
Photo:
Morphe
Colourpop Ultra Glossy Lip
A hint of nonsticky color for those low-maintenance days.
$6 at Colourpop
Photo:
Colourpop
Too Faced Tutti Frutti—Juicy Fruits Comfort Lip Glaze
High-impact color without the heaviness of a traditional lipstick.
$20 at Too Faced
Photo:
Too Faced