11 So-Pretty New Fall Fragrances to Try This Season

11 So-Pretty New Fall Fragrances to Try This Season

There’s no better way to kick off fall—the coziest of seasons—than with a new fragrance. We can pretty much all agree that Mother Nature has been in one hell of a mood lately (to say the least). And honestly, it’s making the always-brutal summer breakup with fresh florals and sunny citruses even harder to get over.

But there’s plenty to fall in love with this season, including a fresh batch of blends that’ll remind you of brighter days, a good cup of coffee, crisp fruits, and fresh autumn flowers. So while we’re layering, latte-ing it up, and getting into the groove of fall, find yourself a new fragrance fling—perhaps in one of these 11 new scents. We promise it will help hold you over until the next Summer Solstice.

STYLECASTER | Fall Fragrances 2017
Aerin Tuberose Le Soir Parfum Spray

The sensual side of a traditional floral fragrance is brought to life here through layers of  vanilla, sandalwood, Ylang Ylang, and the distinct richness of fully opened tuberose petals.

Aerin Tuberose Le Soir Parfum Spray, $215; at AERIN

Photo: Estee Lauder
STYLECASTER | Fall Fragrances 2017
Arianna Grande Moonlight Eau de Parfum

The holographic bottle and oversized pom-pom, pretty much encapsulate the sweetness of the black currant, plum, and marshmallow inside. There's also peony, sandalwood, and black amber layered in, so that it's not a complete sugar overdose.

Arianna Grande Moonlight Eau de Parfum, $59; at Ulta

Photo: Arianna Grande
STYLECASTER | Fall Fragrances 2017
Elizabeth & James Nirvana Amethyst & French Grey Parfum Sprays

Amethyst's infusion of refined tobacco, sweet honeysuckle, cedar, and spicy cedarwood is a good go-to when you're feeling moody and mysterious.

On the opposite end, when you need a little head clearing, try French Grey, which is meant to transport you a light, open-air flower market with its hints of lavender, honeyed neroli, and earthy musk.

Elizabeth & James Nirvana Amethyst & French Grey, $85 each; at Sephora

Photo: Elizabeth & James
STYLECASTER | Fall Fragrances 2017
Jo Malone English Oak & Redcurrant Cologne

If gender neutral is your preferred scent type, try this pure mix of roasted oak and redcurrant that's balanced with a rosy center.

Jo Malone English Oak & Redcurrant Cologne, $135; at Jo Malone

 

Photo: Jo Malone
STYLECASTER | Fall Fragrances 2017
Tom Ford Fucking Fabulous Eau de Parfum

No better words describe this decadent oriental leather that's perfect for days that call for a major confidence booster.

Tom Ford Fucking Fabulous Eau de Parfum, $310; at Tom Ford

Photo: Tom Ford Beauty
STYLECASTER | Fall Fragrances 2017
Penhaligon's The Bewitching Yasmine Eau de Parfum

A combo of jasmine, incense, and oud smells like a rich, strong coffee blend, with a splash of creamy spice.

Penhaligon's The Bewitching Yasmine Eau de Parfum, $250; at Penhaligon's

 

Photo: Penhaligon's
STYLECASTER | Fall Fragrances 2017
Valentino Valentina Blush Eau de Parfum

At first whiff, the orange blossom feels reminiscent of summer, but the praline quickly settles in to carry it right into fall, and beyond.

Valentino Valentina Blush Eau de Parfum, $120; at Nordstrom

 

Photo: Valentino
STYLECASTER | Fall Fragrances 2017
Serge Lutens Dent de Lait Eau de Parfum

Serge Lutens managed to bottle the nostalgia of losing a first tooth (blood and all), through a cleverly crafted mix of almond milk, white musk, coconut, and a hint of frankincense.

Serge Lutens Dent de lait EDP, $230; at Serge Lutens

Photo: Serge Lutens
STYLECASTER | Fall Fragrances 2017
Twilly d’Hermès Eau de Parfum

This powdery floral, with layers of ginger, tuberose, and sandalwood, could potentially be the new signature scent of millennials everywhere—pink juice and all.

Twilly d’Hermès Eau de Parfum, $79; at Sephora

Photo: Hermès
STYLECASTER | Fall Fragrances 2017
Bulgari Goldea The Roman Night Eau de Parfum

What starts out as a feminine mix of mulberry and black peony quickly transforms into a masculine mashup of black musk, patchouli, and vetiver.

Bulgari Goldea The Roman Night Eau de Parfum, $114; at Bloomingdales

Photo: Bulgari
STYLECASTER | Fall Fragrances 2017
Woman by Ralph Lauren Eau de Parfum

Give this blend of tuberose, white flower, wood, pear, and black currant a hefty spritz when you feel like adulting.

Woman by Ralph Lauren Eau de Parfum, $110; at Ralph Lauren

Photo: Ralph Lauren
STYLECASTER | Fall Fragrances 2017
Parfums de Marly Layton Exclusif Eau de Parfum

With the same veins as the original Layton, this lighter version has gardenia, cardamom, and pink pepper that make it both familiar and fresh.

Parfums de Marly Layton Exclusif Eau de Parfum, $275; at Nordstrom

Photo: Parfums de Marly

