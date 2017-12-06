Spectrum Collections Unleash an Eyelash Line Inspired by ‘Mean Girls’

I feel like I’ve gotten to an age where I’m more like Amy Poehler‘s character in Mean Girls than her daughter Regina George.

Truthfully, no one should want to emulate the mean spirit of The Plastics, but we can’t deny they were trendsetters. Back in high school, I even bought army pants and flip flops because I once saw Cady Heron wearing army pants and flip flops. Okay, not really, but now I am going to be buying the new line of Spectrum Collections false eyelashes branded after the original three plastics: Regina George, Gretchen Wieners, and Karen Smith.

Each girl has her own signature look, which is why the company tailored their faux silk, vegan lashes to each girl’s persona. Regina is full and bold, Gretchen is all about length, and Karen is natural wispy because you can’t risk your lashes getting ruined by the rain that has a 60% chance of already falling.

If you sync to one of the plastics more than others, it’ll cost you $11.99 per pair. But if you know on any given day your personality could any of them, snag all three sets in a$29.99 bundle.

Sometimes you just need to feel like you’re living your best betchy life. These lashes certainly bring you one step closer.