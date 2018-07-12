9 New Eyebrow Products for Mastering Your Arch This Year and Beyond

If the eyes are the windows to the soul, then your brows should be the strategically placed and insanely stylish curtains above them. A woman’s brow journey (or ours at least) is usually filled with plenty of twists and turns, due mostly to the revolving door of products in stores. Back in the day, a brow pencil was the only tool in our arsenal, but in 2018, we’ve got pomades, gels, and powders to wear in combination or alone.

Throw in the option of microblading, and you’re bound to never get bored with learning to master the kind of arch that turns heads in Sephora. Learning to fill and shape brows may require a tutorial or one-on-one coaching, but we definitely have you covered when it comes to the newest products worth trying. Here are the ones making the most waves in 2018.

Benefit Cosmetics Precisely, My Brow Pencil

Not a fan of thick brow pomade and even thicker brushes? Then you’ll quickly fall in love with this ultra-thin eyebrow pencil with an even thinner point that allows you to draw hair-like strokes throughout the brows, creating a natural I-definitely-woke-up-like-this result. Oh, and it’s also waterproof for those sweltering summer days.

$24 at Benefit Cosmetics

Benefit Cosmetics Gimme Brow+ Volumizing Brow Gel

The updated version of Benefit’s hero brow product is still a top-seller, thanks to a unique formula that tames brows but also gives them a boost of volume so you can spend less time filling them in.

$24 at Benefit Cosmetics

Catrice Cosmetics Brow Hero 2-In-1 Brow Pomade & Camouflage

Available in two natural-looking color combos, this 2-in-1 product is for those who really want to go bold. Use the darker color to fill and set brow, and use the lighter shade to conceal out-of-place hairs and create a highlight under the brow bone.

$5.99 at Ulta

Dior Backstage Brow Palette

Inspired by the pro-level brow application of makeup artists, this brow palette is broken down into three sections to create a contoured effect that’ll take your selfies to the next level, sans filter.

$35 at Dior

Kat Von D Brow Struck Dimension Powder

Layer this over sparse brows that have just been filled in or use alone for fuller ones that don’t require as much maintenance. Although this product is available in seven different shades that range from light brown to jet black, they can also be mixed and matched, depending on your final goal.

$20 at Kat Von D Beauty

Kat Von D 24-Hour Super Brow Long-Wear Pomade

Bold and budge-proof is the best way to describe Kat Von D’s standout brow offering, which is available in 16 in-your-face shades that most of us would never think of putting in our brows, such as electric blue and emerald green.

$19 at Kat Von D Beauty

Maybelline Tattoo Studio Waterproof Brow Gel

This heavy-duty waterproof gel formula ensures that even the thickest brow pencil or pomade won’t melt down your face by the middle of the day.

$12.99 at Maybelline

Maybelline Tattoo Studio Brow Tint Pen

Gigi Hadid’s makeup artist Erin Parsons credits this pen, whose tip is inspired by the tool used for microblading, for giving the model’s brows a more natural, effortless effect.

$8.99 at Maybelline

Milk Makeup Kush Fiber Brow Gel

The hemp-derived cannabis oil in this new innovation is said to deliver hold to the brows without leaving behind flaky residue, even after hours of wear.

$18 at Milk Makeup