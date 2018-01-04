21 New Drugstore Beauty Products Under $30

A new year means a fresh start, making it the perfect time to step outside your comfort zone and amp up your beauty routine. Whether you’re looking for a plumping mascara, hydrating cleanser or a tress treatment, the best 2018 drugstore launches can tackle any of your beauty snafus without breaking the bank.
Ahead, we’ve rounded up our top picks that will transform you from head to toe and they’re all under $30. From a moisturizer-infused foundation to a hand cream designed specifically for smart phone users, we think you’ll be more than impressed by the fancy formulations taking over in 2018.
Sally Hansen Big Polish Guards Cuticle Protectors
At-home mani’s just got better with these fool-proof cuticle protectors that help you peel off any polish mistakes in a breeze.
$6, at Target
Photo:
Sally Hansen
Caress Orchid and Coconut Shower Foam
Enhance shower time with this lightweight foam cleanser that makes lathering up so much more fun.
$6, at Target
Photo:
Caress
Garnier Whole Blends Care Creams Single Use Hair Mask
When strands feel dry and brittle from the harsh winter cold, this little pod comes to the rescue. Pop it in your purse or your bag and rejuvenate your tresses anytime, anywhere.
$2, at Garnier USA
Photo:
Garnier
Almay Best Blend Forever Foundation
A foundation infused with a moisturizer that keeps skin hydrated while perfecting your complexion.
$13, at Target
Photo:
Almay
Biore Baking Soda Acne Cleansing Foam
A non-drying foam cleanser rids skin of dirt and impurities to treat and prevent breakouts.
$6, at Biore
Photo:
Biore
Dove Refresh + Care Fresh Coconut Dry Shampoo
A simple spritz of this coconut and lime scented dry shampoo will give hair a boost and absorb excess oils.
$5, at Target
Photo:
Dove
ApotheCARE Essentials Body Wash
A blend of coconut milk, Jasmine and other vitamins give dry skin a burst of hydration while your cleanse.
$13, at Walgreens
Photo:
ApotheCARE Essentials
Maybelline FaceStudio Master Holographic Prismatic Highlighter
This pigmented highlighter looks even prettier swiped on your cheeks than it does in the case.
$10, at Ulta
Photo:
Maybelline
TRESemme Thick & Full Thickening Balm
Plump up fine or thin strands with this non-greasy balm that uses Glycerol to enhance hair fibers to add fullness to any style.
$5, at Target
Photo:
TRESemme
BROO Moods Connect Touch Screen Hand Cream
Moisturizing your hands just got more social-friendly. No more smudges or gunky film on your smart phone after hydrating dry skin.
$8, at Walmart
Photo:
BROO Moods
Love Beauty And Planet Coconut Water
A new brand launch for hair and skin, dedicated to bettering the planet one bottle at a time.
$9, at Walgreens
Photo:
Love Beauty And Planet
CREST Gum Detoxify Toothpaste
Fight plaque and bacteria buildup in your gums with this new foam toothpaste.
$7, at PGShop
Photo:
CREST
CoverGirl Peacock Flare Mascara
Give lashes mega-length with this new formula and brush that lifts, separates and lengthens lashes.
$8, at Target
Photo:
CoverGirl
Dove DermaSeries Dry Skin Relief Body Wash
Winter tends to bring on cracked and dry skin, but this dermatologist-approved, moisture-rich body wash relieves irritation and cracked skin.
$11, at Target
Photo:
Dove
Rimmel London Brow This Way Brow Pomade
Shape and fill brows with this non-tacky pomade in an easy to use crayon applicator.
$8, at ASOS
Photo:
Rimmel London
L’Oreal Infallible Pro Glow Lock Illuminating Primer
Get luminous, glowing skin before you put on your makeup with this silky primer.
$13, at Ulta
Photo:
L’Oreal
Locking + Coconut Curls Finishing Mist
Keep waves, curls or coils in place with this fine mist that maintains hold without a crunchy film.
$9, at Ulta
Photo:
OGX
L’Oreal Lumi Shimmerista Highlighting Powder
Get your all over glow with this super fine, prismatic highlighting powder.
$12, at Target
Photo:
L’Oreal
Olay Total Effects Whip
A tried and true moisturizer transformed into a whipped formula that literally melts into skin upon application.
$29, at Ulta
Photo:
Olay
Garnier Fructis Hair Treat Masks
A 60-second mask infused with powerhouse ingredients to bring dead, limp strands back to life.
$4, at Walmart
Photo:
Garnier Fructis
Maybelline Super Stay Matte Ink Lip Color
This liquid lipstick deposits rich color on your pout that won’t smudge.
$8, at Target
Photo:
Maybelline