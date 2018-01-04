StyleCaster
21 New Drugstore Beauty Products Under $30

StyleCaster

21 New Drugstore Beauty Products Under $30

21 New Drugstore Beauty Products Under $30
Photo: Allison Kahler

A new year means a fresh start, making it the perfect time to step outside your comfort zone and amp up your beauty routine. Whether you’re looking for a plumping mascara, hydrating cleanser or a tress treatment, the best 2018 drugstore launches can tackle any of your beauty snafus without breaking the bank.

Ahead, we’ve rounded up our top picks that will transform you from head to toe and they’re all under $30. From a moisturizer-infused foundation to a hand cream designed specifically for smart phone users, we think you’ll be more than impressed by the fancy formulations taking over in 2018.

1 of 21
STYLECASTER | New Drugstore Beauty Products 2018 | Sally Hansen Big Polish Guards Cuticle Protectors
Sally Hansen Big Polish Guards Cuticle Protectors

At-home mani’s just got better with these fool-proof cuticle protectors that help you peel off any polish mistakes in a breeze.

$6, at Target

Photo: Sally Hansen
STYLECASTER | New Drugstore Beauty Products 2018 | Caress Orchid and Coconut Shower Foam
Caress Orchid and Coconut Shower Foam

Enhance shower time with this lightweight foam cleanser that makes lathering up so much more fun.

$6, at Target

Photo: Caress
STYLECASTER | New Drugstore Beauty Products 2018 | Garnier Whole Blends Care Creams Single Use Hair Mask
Garnier Whole Blends Care Creams Single Use Hair Mask

When strands feel dry and brittle from the harsh winter cold, this little pod comes to the rescue. Pop it in your purse or your bag and rejuvenate your tresses anytime, anywhere.

$2, at Garnier USA

Photo: Garnier
STYLECASTER | New Drugstore Beauty Products 2018 | Almay Best Blend Forever Foundation
Almay Best Blend Forever Foundation

A foundation infused with a moisturizer that keeps skin hydrated while perfecting your complexion.

$13, at Target

Photo: Almay
STYLECASTER | New Drugstore Beauty Products 2018 | Biore Baking Soda Acne Cleansing Foam
Biore Baking Soda Acne Cleansing Foam

A non-drying foam cleanser rids skin of dirt and impurities to treat and prevent breakouts.

$6, at Biore

Photo: Biore
STYLECASTER | New Drugstore Beauty Products 2018 | Dove Refresh + Care Fresh Coconut Dry Shampoo
Dove Refresh + Care Fresh Coconut Dry Shampoo

A simple spritz of this coconut and lime scented dry shampoo will give hair a boost and absorb excess oils.

$5, at Target

Photo: Dove
STYLECASTER | New Drugstore Beauty Products 2018 | ApotheCARE Essentials Body Wash
ApotheCARE Essentials Body Wash

A blend of coconut milk, Jasmine and other vitamins give dry skin a burst of hydration while your cleanse.

$13, at Walgreens

Photo: ApotheCARE Essentials
STYLECASTER | New Drugstore Beauty Products 2018 | Maybelline FaceStudio Master Holographic Prismatic Highlighter
Maybelline FaceStudio Master Holographic Prismatic Highlighter

This pigmented highlighter looks even prettier swiped on your cheeks than it does in the case.

$10, at Ulta

Photo: Maybelline
STYLECASTER | New Drugstore Beauty Products 2018 | TRESemme Thick & Full Thickening Balm
TRESemme Thick & Full Thickening Balm

Plump up fine or thin strands with this non-greasy balm that uses Glycerol to enhance hair fibers to add fullness to any style.

$5, at Target

Photo: TRESemme
STYLECASTER | New Drugstore Beauty Products 2018 | BROO Moods Connect Touch Screen Hand Cream
BROO Moods Connect Touch Screen Hand Cream

Moisturizing your hands just got more social-friendly. No more smudges or gunky film on your smart phone after hydrating dry skin.

$8, at Walmart

Photo: BROO Moods
STYLECASTER | New Drugstore Beauty Products 2018 | Love Beauty And Planet Coconut Water
Love Beauty And Planet Coconut Water

A new brand launch for hair and skin, dedicated to bettering the planet one bottle at a time.

$9, at Walgreens

Photo: Love Beauty And Planet
STYLECASTER | New Drugstore Beauty Products 2018 | CREST Gum Detoxify Toothpaste
CREST Gum Detoxify Toothpaste

Fight plaque and bacteria buildup in your gums with this new foam toothpaste.

$7, at PGShop

Photo: CREST
STYLECASTER | New Drugstore Beauty Products 2018 | CoverGirl Peacock Flare Mascara
CoverGirl Peacock Flare Mascara

Give lashes mega-length with this new formula and brush that lifts, separates and lengthens lashes.

$8, at Target

Photo: CoverGirl
STYLECASTER | New Drugstore Beauty Products 2018 | Dove DermaSeries Dry Skin Relief Body Wash
Dove DermaSeries Dry Skin Relief Body Wash

Winter tends to bring on cracked and dry skin, but this dermatologist-approved, moisture-rich body wash relieves irritation and cracked skin.

$11, at Target

Photo: Dove
STYLECASTER | New Drugstore Beauty Products 2018 | Rimmel London Brow This Way Brow Pomade
Rimmel London Brow This Way Brow Pomade

Shape and fill brows with this non-tacky pomade in an easy to use crayon applicator.

$8, at ASOS

Photo: Rimmel London
STYLECASTER | New Drugstore Beauty Products 2018 | L’Oreal Infallible Pro Glow Lock Illuminating Primer
L’Oreal Infallible Pro Glow Lock Illuminating Primer

Get luminous, glowing skin before you put on your makeup with this silky primer.

$13, at Ulta

Photo: L’Oreal
STYLECASTER | New Drugstore Beauty Products 2018 | Locking + Coconut Curls Finishing Mist
Locking + Coconut Curls Finishing Mist

Keep waves, curls or coils in place with this fine mist that maintains hold without a crunchy film.

$9, at Ulta

Photo: OGX
STYLECASTER | New Drugstore Beauty Products 2018 | L’Oreal Lumi Shimmerista Highlighting Powder
L’Oreal Lumi Shimmerista Highlighting Powder

Get your all over glow with this super fine, prismatic highlighting powder.

$12, at Target

Photo: L’Oreal
STYLECASTER | New Drugstore Beauty Products 2018 | Olay Total Effects Whip
Olay Total Effects Whip

A tried and true moisturizer transformed into a whipped formula that literally melts into skin upon application.

$29, at Ulta

Photo: Olay
STYLECASTER | New Drugstore Beauty Products 2018 | Garnier Fructis Hair Treat Masks
Garnier Fructis Hair Treat Masks

A 60-second mask infused with powerhouse ingredients to bring dead, limp strands back to life.

$4, at Walmart

Photo: Garnier Fructis
STYLECASTER | New Drugstore Beauty Products 2018 | Maybelline Super Stay Matte Ink Lip Color
Maybelline Super Stay Matte Ink Lip Color

This liquid lipstick deposits rich color on your pout that won’t smudge.

$8, at Target

Photo: Maybelline

