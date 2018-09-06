The Newest Clean Product Launches at Credo Breauty

No month embodies new beginnings better than September. Not only does it mark the start of another fall season; it’s also back-to-school time for many of us, a period in which we readjust our daily routines and in most cases, hit the reset button on all aspects of our lives. And while some may be simply switching out a select few summer products for ones that better suit the cooler weather, we think this seasonal transition provides ample opportunity to literally clean up your stash.

The eco-conscious or “clean” beauty sector is ever-expanding and filled to the brim with options, making it easier than ever to try something new, even if it’s just one product at a time. And if you need someplace to narrow down your choices, there’s no better place to start than Credo Beauty, an online (and brick-and-mortar) destination where clean beauty products are vetted and tested by experts before they hit shelves. Ahead are the latest and greatest launches to get the Credo stamp of approval.