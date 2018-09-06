The Newest Clean Product Launches at Credo Breauty

No month embodies new beginnings better than September. Not only does it mark the start of another fall season; it’s also back-to-school time for many of us, a period in which we readjust our daily routines and in most cases, hit the reset button on all aspects of our lives. And while some may be simply switching out a select few summer products for ones that better suit the cooler weather, we think this seasonal transition provides ample opportunity to literally clean up your stash.
The eco-conscious or “clean” beauty sector is ever-expanding and filled to the brim with options, making it easier than ever to try something new, even if it’s just one product at a time. And if you need someplace to narrow down your choices, there’s no better place to start than Credo Beauty, an online (and brick-and-mortar) destination where clean beauty products are vetted and tested by experts before they hit shelves. Ahead are the latest and greatest launches to get the Credo stamp of approval.
Mafia x Credo Upcycled Clean Beauty Kit
This limited-edition, one-of-a-kind makeup bag is made from upcycled, donated sails and contains some of Credo's most beloved brands.
$75 at Credo
Photo:
Credo.
Kosas Tinted Face Oil
Featherweight coverage that can be applied as a serum but self-adjusts color as it settles into your skin.
$42 at Credo
Photo:
Kosas.
Ellis Brooklyn Chronicle Fragrance Discovery Set
A small library of all seven scents offered by the brand.
$22 at Credo
Photo:
Ellis Brooklyn.
Ilia Color Block Lipstick
This handcrafted lippie is milled in organic castor seed oil for more intense pigment payoff.
$28 at Credo
Photo:
Ilia.
The Nue Co Topical-C
This powder vitamin C formula can be mixed in with your daily moisturizer or serum for a glowy complexion.
$75 at Credo
Photo:
The Nue Co.
Alpyn Beauty PlantGenius Creamy Bubbling Cleanser
A mix of exfoliants (papaya and pomegranate extracts and glycolic and lactic acids) and hydrators (ceramides) collide to cleanse and nourish your body.
$36 at Credo
Photo:
Alpyn Beauty.
Goop G.Tox 5 Salt Detox Body Scrub
Five mineral-rich salts are included in this powerhouse blend for scrubbing away dead skin cells.
$40 at Credo
Photo:
Goop.
RMS multEYEtasker Luminescent Pencil
This retractable pen can be used along the lash line, in the corner of eyes or on the cupid's bow to enhance your glow.
$22 at Credo
Photo:
RMS.
Han Skin Care Cosmetics HAN Illuminator
This ultra-moisturizing highlighter is offered in three different shades, from a light champagne to peach shimmer.
$18 at Credo
Photo:
Han Skin Care Cosmetics.
Kaia Naturals Overnight Dry Shampoo
This charcoal-rich formula works to absorb oil and sweat while you sleep.
$32 at Credo
Photo:
Kaia Naturals.
Jillian Dempsey Cheek Tint
The pro makeup artist's vegan formula is formulated with plant waxes and bamboo stem extract to protect the skin as it delivers color.
$28 at Credo
Photo:
Jillian Dempsey.
Priti NYC Pewter Veil
This five-free and vegan polish also contains UV inhibitors so your nail beds are getting sun protection, too.
$15 at Credo
Photo:
Priti NYC.
Rituel de Fille The Ethereal Veil
The rich, blendable color of this concealer adapts to your undertones upon application for a silky finish.
$34 at Credo
Photo:
Rituel de Fille.
Bawdy Bite It - Hydrating + Toning Plant Based Collagen Butt Mask
Your backside will be grateful for the plant-based collagen that leaves it feeling more taut and smooth.
$9 at Credo
Photo:
Bawdy.
PHLUR Siano Eau de Parfum
A gender-neutral scent stacked with notes of honey nectar, ylang ylang, cedar and more.
$88 at Credo
Photo:
PHLUR.