Everything You Need to Know About the Newest Five CoverGirls

Issa Rae

Television fans will likely recognize Rae as Issa Dee, an awkward twenty-something navigating dating and friendships," on HBO's dramedy series, "Insecure," which she also created, executive produces, and co-writes for. Beyond her success on "Insecure," which also earned Rae a Golden Globe nomination in 2017, Rae, a Los Angeles native who spent a portion of her childhood in Senegal (her father's home country), long history of writing and directing.

Her YouTube web series, "The Misadventures of Awkward Black Girl," (the project that eventually led to "Insecure") went on to win a Shorty award for Best Web Show in 2013. In 2015, she turned the web series into a New York Times bestselling memoir of the same title. Recently, in October 2017, Rae announced to Deadline that she was working on a second series with HBO, a drama about an African-American family living in Los Angeles in the 1990s.

In an interview with BuzzFeed, Rae explained how her partnership with CoverGirl was a full circle from when she first began using makeup in college (and how she had no idea what she was doing) to her relationship with cosmetics today. "This experience reminds me of why I’m excited to be a CoverGirl, and how I can help other people find what works for them," she said.