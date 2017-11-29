StyleCaster
50 Beyond-Pretty Natural Hairstyles to Try This Winter

by
Photo: Getty Images

Hairstyle ideas are never in short supply (thanks YouTube), but we’re admittedly lazy when it comes to trying new looks. On most days, especially during the winter season, it’s much easier to throw on a hat instead of attempting a twist-out. So we get settled into a hair rut that becomes hard to escape.

The natural hair community is particularly over-saturated with tutorials and how-to’s, and although we love the never-ending inspo, it can feel overwhelming at the same time. So, in an attempt to save you some time and frustration, we’ve gathered 50 looks that cover the gamut of texture and length. Better yet, you won’t need a flat iron or blow dryer to pull any of these off.

Whether you have a teeny weeny afro, wash and go curls or simply want a cute protective style, we’re sure you’ll screenshot at least one to try later. Take your pick ahead!

STYLECASTER | Natural Hairstyles for Winter | Jumbo Twists
Jumbo Twists
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Natural Hairstyles for Winter | Red Hot Curls
Red Hot Curls
Photo: ImaxTree
STYLECASTER | Natural Hairstyles for Winter | Braided Locs
Braided Locs
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Natural Hairstyles for Winter | Orange Twists
Orange Twists
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Natural Hairstyles for Winter | Chestnut TWA
Chestnut TWA
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Natural Hairstyles for Winter | Electric Blue Fade
Electric Blue Fade
Photo: ImaxTree
STYLECASTER | Natural Hairstyles for Winter | Curly Bob
Curly Bob
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Natural Hairstyles for Winter | Side Swept Updo
Side Swept Updo
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Natural Hairstyles for Winter | Poofy Pigtails
Poofy Pigtails
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Natural Hairstyles for Winter | Pineapple Style
Pineapple Style
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Natural Hairstyles for Winter | Half-Up, Half-Down
Half-Up, Half-Down
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Natural Hairstyles for Winter | Ombre Curls
Ombre Curls
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Natural Hairstyles for Winter | Waist-Length Twists
Waist-Length Twists
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Natural Hairstyles for Winter | Straight Back Cornrows
Straight Back Cornrows
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Natural Hairstyles for Winter | Teeny Weeny Afro
Teeny Weeny Afro
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Natural Hairstyles for Winter | Tendril Curls
Tendril Curls
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Natural Hairstyles for Winter | Va-Va-Volume
Va-Va-Volume
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Natural Hairstyles for Winter | Hat Hair
Hat Hair
Photo: ImaxTree
STYLECASTER | Natural Hairstyles for Winter | Curly Mohawk
Curly Mohawk
Photo: ImaxTree
STYLECASTER | Natural Hairstyles for Winter | Blonde Ambition
Blonde Ambition
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Natural Hairstyles for Winter | Wet and Wavy
Wet and Wavy
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Natural Hairstyles for Winter | Slicked Back
Slicked Back
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Natural Hairstyles for Winter | Wash and Go Curls
Wash and Go Curls
Photo: ImaxTree
STYLECASTER | Natural Hairstyles for Winter | Braided Updo
Braided Updo
Photo: ImaxTree
STYLECASTER | Natural Hairstyles for Winter | Kinky Twists
Kinky Twists
Photo: ImaxTree
STYLECASTER | Natural Hairstyles for Winter | Curly Pixie
Curly Pixie
Photo: ImaxTree
STYLECASTER | Natural Hairstyles for Winter | Curly Bangs
Curly Bangs
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Natural Hairstyles for Winter | Kinky Mohawk
Kinky Mohawk
Photo: ImaxTree
STYLECASTER | Natural Hairstyles for Winter | Loose Curls
Loose Curls
Photo: ImaxTree
STYLECASTER | Natural Hairstyles for Winter | Kinky Afro
Kinky Afro
Photo: ImaxTree
STYLECASTER | Natural Hairstyles for Winter | Messy Bun
Messy Bun
Photo: ImaxTree
STYLECASTER | Natural Hairstyles for Winter | High Top Fade
High Top Fade
Photo: ImaxTree
STYLECASTER | Natural Hairstyles for Winter | Luscious Locs
Luscious Locs
Photo: ImaxTree
STYLECASTER | Natural Hairstyles for Winter | Classic Pixie
Classic Pixie
Photo: ImaxTree
STYLECASTER | Natural Hairstyles for Winter | Accessorized Waves
Accessorized Waves
Photo: ImaxTree
STYLECASTER | Natural Hairstyles for Winter | Asymmetrical Locs
Asymmetrical Locs
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Natural Hairstyles for Winter | Burgundy Coils
Burgundy Coils
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Natural Hairstyles for Winter | Pillow Soft TWA
Pillow Soft TWA
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Natural Hairstyles for Winter | Styled Box Braids
Styled Box Braids
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Natural Hairstyles for Winter | Auburn Buzz Cut
Auburn Buzz Cut
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Natural Hairstyles for Winter | Thick Coils
Thick Coils
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Natural Hairstyles for Winter | Messy Updo
Messy Updo
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Natural Hairstyles for Winter | Brightly Colored Cuts
Brightly Colored Cuts
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Natural Hairstyles for Winter | Bedazzled Braid
Bedazzled Braid
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Natural Hairstyles for Winter | Poofy Pony
Poofy Pony
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Natural Hairstyles for Winter | Honey Blonde Locks
Honey Blonde Locks
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Natural Hairstyles for Winter | Hot Pink Bob
Hot Pink Bob
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Natural Hairstyles for Winter | Side Swept Braids
Side Swept Braids
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Natural Hairstyles for Winter | White Hot Buzz Cut
White Hot Buzz Cut
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Natural Hairstyles for Winter | Awesome Afro
Awesome Afro
Photo: Getty Images

