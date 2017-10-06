17 Best Natural Hair Red Carpet Moments of 2017

With each year, it seems more and more celebs are not only embracing their natural hair texture, but flaunting it without apologies, too. The spectrum of black hair is particularly wide, with more curl patterns than we can count. And because of this undisputed fact, it’s impossible to get bored with the A-list inspiration we see on the red carpet.

As expected, the past year has delivered some seriously stunning moments that prove curls, coils, and kinks have always been beautiful in their natural state. In case you missed them, check out 17 standout looks that made red carpets a little more exciting in 2017.