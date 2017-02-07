Target Just Launched 15 Incredibly Cool Natural Beauty Products

Natural beauty products are kind of divisive—either you love them, swear by them, and fill your vanity with the best of them, or you cast an apathetic eye on the whole natural “thing” and continue to spoon your 23-ingredient-long face cream at night. Hey, whatever floats your boat. But either way, natural products are only getting bigger, better, and way more accessible, and to prove it, Target just launched a whole new line of natural beauty products that are freaking awesome.
As of today, three cult-favorite beauty brands will launch in a zillion Target stores across the country (and online!), including Seaweed Bath Co., a bath and body line that’s formulated with irritation-reducing bladderwrack seaweed, W3LL People, a natural makeup collection developed by NARS makeup artist Shirley Pinkson, and S.W. Basics, a 100-percent natural, US-based skin-care line that’s safe for even super-sensitive skin.
The launch includes a natural mascara that doesn’t suck (whaa? No, we promise), a facial mist, setting powder, body wash, and too many more to list. So to get a little preview of the awesomeness coming to a store (and browser) near you, keep reading, and get ready to shop.
W3LL People Expressionist Pro Mascara
W3LL People Expressionist Pro Mascara, $21.99; at Target
The Seaweed Bath Co. Eucalyptus & Peppermint Body Cream
The Seaweed Bath Co. Eucalyptus & Peppermint Body Cream, $12.99; at Target
W3LL People Natural Contour Duo Foundation
W3LL People Natural Contour Duo Universal Glow & Tan, $24.99; at Target
The Seaweed Bath Co. Eucalyptus & Peppermint Powder Bath
The Seaweed Bath Co. Eucalyptus & Peppermint Powder Bath, $19.99; at Target
S.W. Basics Cream
S.W. Basics Cream, $32.49; at Target
W3LL People Bio Tint Moisturizing Foundation
W3LL People Bio Tint Multi-Action Moisturizer with SPF 30, $28.99; at Target
W3LL People Nude Multi-Use Color Duo
W3LL People Nude Multi-Use Color Duo in Nude Berry and Peach, $24.99; at Target
The Seaweed Bath Co. Eucalyptus & Peppermint Body Wash
The Seaweed Bath Co. Eucalyptus & Peppermint Body Wash, $12.99; at Target
S.W. Basics Hibiscus Mask
S.W. Basics Hibiscus Mask, $22; at Target
S.W. Basics Rosewater Spray
S.W. Basics Rosewater Spray, $12.99; at Target
S.W. Basics Starter Mini Kit
S.W. Basics Starter Mini Kit, $26.99; at Target
S.W. Basics Toner
S.W. Basics Toner, $22; at Target
W3LL People Bio Brightener Invisible Powder
W3LL People Bio Brightener Invisible Powder, $24; at Target
W3LL People Expressionist Eyeliner
W3LL People Expressionist Eyeliner in Black, $18.99; at Target
W3LL People Bio Correct Multi-Action Concealer
W3LL People Bio Correct Multi-Action Concealer, $22.99; at Target
