NARS’s Powermatte Lip Pigments Are About to Blow Your Mind

OK, my quest for a liquid lipstick that gives me super pretty color and doesn’t immediately smudge all over my coffee cup isn’t exactly unreasonable. And as someone who has a drawer under her bed full of liquid mattes and has basically tested every drugstore formula out there (some surprisingly amazing, others just straight-up shitty), my little makeup-obsessed heart skips a beat with every new launch, as I hope and pray to the beauty gods for something that does what it promises. So when NARS announced their new line of Powermatte Lip Pigments, I was hesitant to put my lips on the line once again—but, guys, after trying the incredibly hydrating formula, I’m here to attest that I’ve *actually* found a top-notch liquid lipstick that stays put.
Sure, I had high hopes when NARS dropped campaign images of Bella Hadid wearing a super-cool, muted-nude lip. But after swiping on the product myself and waiting for the dry, caked-on feeling that usually comes with any matte, I gotta say I was seriously surprised by how lightweight and comfortable it felt—like, I could wear it in humid-as-hell summer weather without an issue. And even though I was high-key sold on the texture alone, a solid six hours of wear later and the super-pigmented color hadn’t budged (and the dozen swatches I naively painted on my arm don’t seem to be coming off anytime soon, either).
Photo: NARS
The collection, which includes 20 shades (ranging from bold berries like Leatherette and firey reds like Just Push Play) at $26 a pop, will be available to purchase at NARS on July 6, but, pro tip: If you download the Sephora app, you can get your hands on one of these bad boys on July 5. But in the meantime, we’ve rounded up all 20 shades for you to stalk and obsess over. See the colors, ahead, and start planning which ones you’ll try first.
NARS Powermatte Lip Pigment in American Woman
NARS Powermatte Lip Pigment in American Woman, $26; at NARS on July 6
Photo:
NARS
NARS Powermatte Lip Pigment in Done It Again
NARS Powermatte Lip Pigment in Done It Again, $26; at NARS on July 6
Photo:
NARS
NARS Powermatte Lip Pigment in Don't Stop
NARS Powermatte Lip Pigment in Don't Stop, $26; at NARS on July 6
Photo:
NARS
NARS Powermatte Lip Pigment in Get It On
NARS Powermatte Lip Pigment in Get It On, $26; at NARS on July 6
Photo:
NARS
NARS Powermatte Lip Pigment in Get Up Stand Up
NARS Powermatte Lip Pigment in Get Up Stand Up, $26; at NARS on July 6
Photo:
NARS
NARS Powermatte Lip Pigment in Give It Up
NARS Powermatte Lip Pigment in Give It Up, $26; at NARS on July 6
Photo:
NARS
NARS Powermatte Lip Pigment in Just Push Play
NARS Powermatte Lip Pigment in Just Push Play, $26; at NARS on July 6
Photo:
NARS
NARS Powermatte Lip Pigment in Just What I Needed
NARS Powermatte Lip Pigment in Just What I Needed, $26; at NARS on July 6
Photo:
NARS
NARS Powermatte Lip Pigment in Light My Fire
NARS Powermatte Lip Pigment in Light My Fire, $26; at NARS on July 6
Photo:
NARS
NARS Powermatte Lip Pigment in London Calling
NARS Powermatte Lip Pigment in London Calling, $26; at NARS on July 6
Photo:
NARS
NARS Powermatte Lip Pigment in Low Rider
NARS Powermatte Lip Pigment in Low Rider, $26; at NARS on July 6
Photo:
NARS
NARS Powermatte Lip Pigment in Paint It Black
NARS Powermatte Lip Pigment in Paint It Black, $26; at NARS on July 6
Photo:
NARS
NARS Powermatte Lip Pigment in Rock With You
NARS Powermatte Lip Pigment in Rock With You, $26; at NARS on July 6
Photo:
NARS
NARS Powermatte Lip Pigment in Save The Queen
NARS Powermatte Lip Pigment in Save The Queen, $26; at NARS on July 6
Photo:
NARS
NARS Powermatte Lip Pigment in Slow Ride
NARS Powermatte Lip Pigment in Slow Ride, $26; at NARS on July 6
Photo:
NARS
NARS Powermatte Lip Pigment in Starwoman
NARS Powermatte Lip Pigment in Starwoman, $26; at NARS on July 6
Photo:
NARS
NARS Powermatte Lip Pigment in Under My Thumb
NARS Powermatte Lip Pigment in Under My Thumb, $26; at NARS on July 6
Photo:
NARS
NARS Powermatte Lip Pigment in Walk This Way
NARS Powermatte Lip Pigment in Walk This Way, $26; at NARS on July 6
Photo:
NARS
NARS Powermatte Lip Pigment in Warm Leatherette
NARS Powermatte Lip Pigment in Warm Leatherette, $26; at NARS on July 6
Photo:
NARS
NARS Powermatte Lip Pigment in Wild Night
NARS Powermatte Lip Pigment in Wild Night, $26; at NARS on July 6
Photo:
NARS