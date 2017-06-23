NARS’s Powermatte Lip Pigments Are About to Blow Your Mind

OK, my quest for a liquid lipstick that gives me super pretty color and doesn’t immediately smudge all over my coffee cup isn’t exactly unreasonable. And as someone who has a drawer under her bed full of liquid mattes and has basically tested every drugstore formula out there (some surprisingly amazing, others just straight-up shitty), my little makeup-obsessed heart skips a beat with every new launch, as I hope and pray to the beauty gods for something that does what it promises. So when NARS announced their new line of Powermatte Lip Pigments, I was hesitant to put my lips on the line once again—but, guys, after trying the incredibly hydrating formula, I’m here to attest that I’ve *actually* found a top-notch liquid lipstick that stays put.

Sure, I had high hopes when NARS dropped campaign images of Bella Hadid wearing a super-cool, muted-nude lip. But after swiping on the product myself and waiting for the dry, caked-on feeling that usually comes with any matte, I gotta say I was seriously surprised by how lightweight and comfortable it felt—like, I could wear it in humid-as-hell summer weather without an issue. And even though I was high-key sold on the texture alone, a solid six hours of wear later and the super-pigmented color hadn’t budged (and the dozen swatches I naively painted on my arm don’t seem to be coming off anytime soon, either).

The collection, which includes 20 shades (ranging from bold berries like Leatherette and firey reds like Just Push Play) at $26 a pop, will be available to purchase at NARS on July 6, but, pro tip: If you download the Sephora app, you can get your hands on one of these bad boys on July 5. But in the meantime, we’ve rounded up all 20 shades for you to stalk and obsess over. See the colors, ahead, and start planning which ones you’ll try first.