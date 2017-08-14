The 10 Coolest Nail Colors to Try This Fall

If you’re anything like us, the very second the weather changes and fall is no longer that distant, beautiful figment of our imaginations, we’re running to our bathroom cabinets and storing away every, single one of our summer beauty products. Alongside our setting sprays and lightweight glosses, the first to go will be our soft, barely-there polishes. Sure, nude pinks and pastel blues have served us well this season, but we’ve got our eyes on some seriously pretty, insanely bold nail colors for fall.

And unlike last year’s jewel tones, your fingertips are about to get hit with some major ’70s inspo. Including muddy reds and muted charcoals, we’ve scoured the market for the 10 prettiest nail polish colors to experiment with this autumn. Shop our picks, below, for our favorites from Smith & Cult, Nars, and more.