My Hair Is So Dry: How To Fix Thirsty Hair

There are but a few constants when winter rolls around: The leaves change, the bird fly south, and your hair becomes a dry, static-y mess. “The winter season with the low temperatures and humidity can dry out hair making it brittle and listless,” says dermatologist Neil Sadick. And before you thank him for stating the obvious, remember: You, too, have probably stared in the mirror at your lifeless hair, questioning how it got so ungodly dull in two weeks’ time.

But there are a few things you can do. For one, swap out your shampoo and conditioner, stat: “Regardless of the hair type, extra moisturizing shampoos and conditioners can lock in hydration and ensure nurturing of the hair,” says Sadick. “Curly or thick hair is typically more demanding and prone to extra frizziness, so additional measures like hair masks and serums are beneficial to protect the hair from the root to the tip.”

And while it might seem counterintuitive to spritz your already-dry hair with dry shampoo, prolonging your showers in the winter—even by just a day or two—will do wonders for dry, damaged hair. Ahead, we found 12 masks, oils, styling products, and treatments to bring your dry hair back from the brink.