10 Movies You Need to Watch for Major Winter Beauty Inspiration

Winter is the perfect time to relax, sit in bed, drink hot cocoa, and binge watch movies that make you grateful for blankets and indoor heating. It’s also when we fall victim to the morning rush and forget what fun makeup looks like because we’re too worried about freezing our asses off.
Thankfully, there’s an intersection where our favorite things—movies and makeup—come together to make our winter beauty struggle a tad easier. It’s iconic characters like Cruella de Vil in 101 Dalmatians or Julia Biggs in The Preacher’s Wife, who motivate us to shake up our dry, boring winter routine. If they can look damn good in subzero temperatures, so can we.
Swipe through 10 cold weather movies that’ll fuel your winter beauty aesthetic and snag the products you’ll need to recreate each look.
101 Dalmatians: Cruella de Vil
The movie's iconic villain serves in bright red lipstick throughout the entire movie. She knows how to add a little pop of color to any outfit and watching the movie will definitely give you red lip envy.
Your Perfect Red Lip
Rimmel London Lasting Finish by Kate Moss in 01, $4.99 at Rimmel London
The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo: Lisbeth Salander
This movie is a tad heavy, but Lisbeth is also a pro at rocking heavy black eye makeup. If you're feeling extra icy (like the weather), you can bleach your eyebrows, too.
Easy Application Black Shadow
Nudestix Magnetic Matte Eye Color in Night, $24 at Nudestix
The Preacher's Wife: Julia Biggs
Whitney Houston alongside Denzel Washington is beauty enough, but her brown lip, shadow, and brow stole the show. She proved a simple brown lip can transition into winter beautifully, especially when ice skating.
Brown Pout
How the Grinch Stole Christmas: Martha May Whovier
If you're looking for major glam inspo, Martha May is your lady. The love interest of the Grinch never looks anything but fabulous with her glitter eyeshadow. And we're not the only ones fangirling over her makeup; she has tons of Instagrams devoted to her that you must check out.
Glitter Gal
Stila Written In The Stars - Glitter & Glow Liquid Eye Shadow Set, $24 at Stila
Frozen: Elsa
Okay, this is a kids movie, but Elsa's eye game is so strong. If you have green eyes (or want to have fun, because who cares), follow Elsa's footsteps and apply some purple to your lids.
Purple for Days
Sephora Collection MicroSmooth Baked Eyeshadow Trio in Ultraviolet, $11 (was $19) at Sephora
A Winter's Tale: Beverly Penn
Follow Beverly and her love affair (with pink lips) during the winter months in this classic movie. Her statement swipe of color could be your next party look.
Pretty in Pink
Henné Luxury Lip Tint in Azalea, $21 at Henné
Meet Me in St. Louis: Esther Smith
Judy Garland is a classic beauty, but in this movie, her eyelashes give modern MUAs a run for their money. Every time she's on screen, her eyelashes run for miles and we can't help but adore them. The inspo doesn't stop at her eyelashes, though, as she pairs them with a simple rouge lip.
Lashes for Days
Ardell Deluxe Pack Lash Wispie Black, $5.99 at Ulta
Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind: Clementine Kruczynski
Follow Clementine's love story, and hair journey, in this movie to figure how you can look grunge-y, but cool. The transformations make you want to go from bright blue to this killer red for the holiday season.
Red Hot
Lime Crime Unicorn Hair in Leelo, $12 (was $16) at Lime Crime
Anna Karenina: Anna Karenina
Regality never looked so good. Anna's glossy eyelids and bold brows made us want to run to the drugstore ASAP. We can't tell you exactly what it is about glossy eyelids that make a look complete, but we firmly believe just a swipe of gloss can send you on your way.
High Shine
Milk Makeup Face Gloss, $20 at Milk
The Chronicles of Narnia: The White Witch
This OG Narnia movie does great things with the White Witch's makeup. Instead of making her pure white, they gave her bold green eyeshadow that looks like it could've been on this season's runways. I'm looking at her for tips on how to keep my shadow on the outside of my lid and lower lash line.
Green With Envy
Kjaer Weis Eyeshadow in Green Depth, $45 at Kjaer Weis
