The 30 Most Iconic Hairstyles of All Time

Christina Grasso
Over the past several decades, there have been plenty of trends when it comes to hair: Bobs, lobs, bangs, perms, poufs, layers, shags, and mullets, to name a few. But to qualify as “iconic,” one must possess something so fantastic it stands the test of time–or at least, that’s our definition. Take, for instance, Jane Birkin’s fringe, Stevie Nicks’s cascading blonde waves, or Grace Jones’s box-cut. It’s been eons and we’re all still referencing and attempting to replicate the art that is/was their hair. See? Iconic.

Scroll through to see our top 30 most iconic picks of the past half-century or so, and be prepared to feel très inspired (except for one certain 90s child star whose fluffy bangs should be sent to a museum and packed away in the basement archives never to be seen again).

Stevie Nicks
Photo: Getty
Grace Jones
Photo: Getty
Stacy London
Photo: Getty
Jane Birkin
Photo: Getty
Rei Kawakubo
Photo: Getty
Tina Turner
Photo: Getty
Linda Evangelista
Photo: Getty
Diana Ross
Photo: Getty
Cher
Photo: Getty
Madonna
Photo: Getty
Amy Winehouse
Photo: Getty
Solange
Photo: Getty
Brigitte Bardot
Photo: Getty
Chrissie Hynde
Photo: Getty
Alek Wek
Photo: Getty
Jennifer Aniston
Photo: Getty
Twiggy
Photo: Getty
Karlie Kloss
Photo: Getty
Candace Cameron Bure
Photo: Getty
Whitney Houston
Photo: Getty
Anna Wintour
Photo: Getty
Farrah Fawcett
Photo: Getty
Grace Slick
Photo: Getty
Sia Furler
Photo: Getty
Christina Aguilera
Photo: Getty
Sinead O'Connor
Photo: Getty
Joan Jett
Photo: Getty
Annette de la Renta
Photo: Getty

