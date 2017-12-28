StyleCaster
15 Moisturizing Face Masks for Desert Dry Winter Skin

15 Moisturizing Face Masks for Desert Dry Winter Skin

15 Moisturizing Face Masks for Desert Dry Winter Skin
Photo: ImaxTree

If there’s one thing our skin needs more of in the dead of winter, it’s an intense boost of hydration. From the moment we step into the cold air, our outer layers are fighting to keep warm and in the process, lose a lot of the natural moisture they already have. Luckily, we have face masks to pick up the slack when our skin is at its most vulnerable and the options are nearly endless.

MORE: Smoothie Recipes That Directly Benefit Your Skin and Hair

From avocado-infused creams to hyaluronic acid gels, our favorite brands do not play when it comes to healing chapped skin and giving it the strength it needs to handle the winter elements. Ahead, we’ve gathered 15 that not only get the job done, but cater to different budgets as well.

MORE: Collagen-Infused Products for Your Most Supple Skin Yet

1 of 15
STYLECASTER | Moisturizing Face Masks | Avene Soothing Moisture Mask
Avene Soothing Moisture Mask

Safflower oil and thermal spring water are inside this creamy, non-setting hydration mask.

$26, at Avene

Photo: Avene
STYLECASTER | Moisturizing Face Masks | Blithe Soothing & Healing Green Tea Splash Mask
Blithe Soothing & Healing Green Tea Splash Mask

Splash this green tea-infused liquid onto your face in the shower to smooth the skin and reduce the appearance of blemishes.

$45, at Sephora

Photo: Blithe
STYLECASTER | Moisturizing Face Masks | Clarins SOS Hydra Refreshing Hydration Mask
Clarins SOS Hydra Refreshing Hydration Mask

The Leaf of Life extract inside this face mask quenches dehydrated skin, while also diminishing the appearance of fine lines.

$34, at Clarins

Photo: Clarins
STYLECASTER | Moisturizing Face Masks | Dr. Jart+ Water Fuse Hydro Sleep Mask
Dr. Jart+ Water Fuse Hydro Sleep Mask

After applying your moisturizer, apply this mask to your face and sleep while it works to restore moisture to dry skin.

$48, at Sephora

Photo: Dr. Jart+
STYLECASTER | Moisturizing Face Masks |
First Aid Beauty Hello FAB Ginger & Turmeric Vitamin C Jelly Mask

Give your skin a boost of Vitamin C and some turmeric to reduce redness whenever you use this alcohol-free jelly mask.

$32, at First Aid Beauty

Photo: First Aid Beauty
STYLECASTER | Moisturizing Face Masks | Girl Undiscovered Stumbled Across Paradise Mask
Girl Undiscovered Stumbled Across Paradise Mask

Made with 100% wild ingredients (Burmese thanaka, Balinese virgin coconut oil . and wild island kanuka honey), this all natural mask is an ideal hydrator for all skin types.

$45, at Girl Undiscovered

Photo: Girl Undiscovered
STYLECASTER | Moisturizing Face Masks | GLAMGLOW ThirstyMud Hydrating Treatment
GLAMGLOW ThirstyMud Hydrating Treatment

This cult favorite mask provides a boost of hydration using the same renowned technologies used in all of the brand's "Mud" products.

$69, at GLAMGLOW

Photo: GLAMGLOW
STYLECASTER | Moisturizing Face Masks | Karuna Hydrating+ Face Mask
Karuna Hydrating+ Face Mask

Spend 20 minutes in this sheet mask to reveal visibly brighter and moisturized skin.

$28 (for 4-pack), at Karuna

Photo: Karuna
STYLECASTER | Moisturizing Face Masks | Kiehl's Ultra Facial Overnight Hydrating Mask
Kiehl's Ultra Facial Overnight Hydrating Mask

This nighttime mask is infused with squalane, a sought after moisturizer that mimics the same naturally-occurring lipids found in our skin.

$35, at Kiehl's

Photo: Kiehl's
STYLECASTER | Moisturizing Face Masks | NARS Aqua Gel Luminous Mask
NARS Aqua Gel Luminous Mask

Dermatologically-tested and made with natural botanicals, this advanced treatment mask contains the brand's Light Reflecting Complex that leaves skin glowier than ever.

$39, at NARS

Photo: NARS
STYLECASTER | Moisturizing Face Masks | Neutrogena Deep Clean Purifying 100% Hydrogel Mask
Neutrogena Deep Clean Purifying 100% Hydrogel Mask

This drugstore gel mask is infused with shea, ensuring that you get next level hydration before you step out the door.

$2.99, at Neutrogena

Photo: Neutrogena
STYLECASTER | Moisturizing Face Masks | No7 Beautiful Skin Hydration Mask
No7 Beautiful Skin Hydration Mask

This creamy mask, made with cocoa butter and glycerin, will leave your skin feeling hydrated and baby soft.

$8.50, at Ulta

Photo: No7
STYLECASTER | Moisturizing Face Masks | Origins Drink Up Intensive Overnight Mask
Origins Drink Up Intensive Overnight Mask

Avocado and apricot kernel oils are the magic ingredients that make this a healthy treat for skin that needs some serious nourishment.

$27, at Origins

Photo: Origins
STYLECASTER | Moisturizing Face Masks |
Peter Thomas Roth Cucumber Gel Mask

Enjoy the cooling sensation of this ultra-gentle gel, as it utilizes cucumber, papaya, chamomile and more to calm and soothe chapped skin.

$52, at Peter Thomas Roth

Photo: Peter Thomas Roth
STYLECASTER | Moisturizing Face Masks | Sephora Collection Hydrating & Quenching Gel Mask
Sephora Collection Hydrating & Quenching Gel Mask

This five minute, hyaluronic acid-infused mask is just the splash of water your dry skin needs.

$20, at Sephora

Photo: Sephora

