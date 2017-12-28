15 Moisturizing Face Masks for Desert Dry Winter Skin

If there’s one thing our skin needs more of in the dead of winter, it’s an intense boost of hydration. From the moment we step into the cold air, our outer layers are fighting to keep warm and in the process, lose a lot of the natural moisture they already have. Luckily, we have face masks to pick up the slack when our skin is at its most vulnerable and the options are nearly endless.

From avocado-infused creams to hyaluronic acid gels, our favorite brands do not play when it comes to healing chapped skin and giving it the strength it needs to handle the winter elements. Ahead, we’ve gathered 15 that not only get the job done, but cater to different budgets as well.