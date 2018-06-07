StyleCaster
Modern-Day Celebrities Alongside Their Old-School Look-Alikes

Photo: Getty Images/Allison Kahler

It’s not hard to establish the familial ties between celebrity siblings like Beyoncé and Solange or Gigi and Bella Hadid. But what really piques our interest are the famous pairs that don’t share bloodlines, but somehow look as though they’re from the same gene pool. And when they are separated by entire generations … well, we just can’t stop staring.

Vintage Hollywood glamour makes for some of the best photography on its own, but combine it with modern-day doppelgängers, and we’re more than satisfied. If you’re a sucker for look-alike moments like us, take a look back at some of the most uncanny resemblances between stars of yesteryear (or stars of today in their younger years) alongside the A-listers making their mark today.

STYLECASTER | Celebs With Vintage Lookalikes | Sky Ferreira and Madonna

Getty Images

Sky Ferreira and Madonna

The 25-year-old singer and actress reminds us of the Madonna during her bleached-hair-dark-roots “Like a Virgin” phase.

STYLECASTER | Celebs With Vintage Lookalikes | Lily Collins and Audrey Hepburn

Getty Images

Audrey Hepburn and Lily Collins

Whether or not the 29-year-old has bangs, she definitely shares the same facial features as the iconic “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” actress.

STYLECASTER | Celebs With Vintage Lookalikes | Carla Bruni and Bella Hadid

Getty Images

Carla Bruni and Bella Hadid

Both models share those same hard-to-miss sky-high cheekbones.

STYLECASTER | Celebs With Vintage Lookalikes | Halle Berry and Dorothy Dandridge

Getty Images

Dorothy Dandridge and Halle Berry

Berry’s uncanny resemblance (and superb acting skills) won her an award-winning role in a TV biopic about the “Carmen” actress back in 1999.

STYLECASTER | Celebs With Vintage Lookalikes | Helen Mirren and Jennifer Lawrence

Getty Images

Helen Mirren and Jennifer Lawrence

These two look like long-lost sisters born in two different eras.

STYLECASTER | Celebs With Vintage Lookalikes | Kelly Rowland and Donna Summer

Getty Images

Donna Summer and Kelly Rowland

We’re just waiting for the Destiny’s Child singer to be cast in the biopic about this legendary disco-era songstress.

STYLECASTER | Celebs With Vintage Lookalikes | Nina Simone and Michaela Coel

Getty Images

Nina Simone and Michaela Coel

We’re also holding on tight for a Nina Simone biopic starring the hilarious “Chewing Gum” star.

STYLECASTER | Celebs With Vintage Lookalikes | Raquel Welch and Minka Kelly

Getty Images

Raquel Welch and Minka Kelly

From the long brown hair to the big almond-shaped eyes, these actresses could definitely pass as sisters.

STYLECASTER | Celebs With Vintage Lookalikes | Sofia Vergara and Sophia Loren

Getty Images

Sophia Loren and Sofia Vergara

They share the same name and apparently, the same face, too. We can barely tell them apart!

STYLECASTER | Celebs With Vintage Lookalikes | Tammi Terrell and Taraji P. Henson

Getty Images

Tammi Terrell and Taraji P. Henson

The late Motown singer and “Empire” star look like long-lost twin sisters.

