StyleCaster
Share

7 Models Who Have Their Own Beauty Lines

What's hot
StyleCaster

7 Models Who Have Their Own Beauty Lines

cshatzman
by
7 Models Who Have Their Own Beauty Lines
14 Start slideshow
Photo: Getty Images/STYLECASTER

You’ll be hard pressed to come across a model without a side hustle. We’ve watched some of our favorite catwalkers experiment with everything from fashion to music, but beauty lines are more popular than ever.

MORE: Gigi Hadid Just Teased a Makeup Line With Maybelline

After all, who better to tackle this secondary gig than someone who’s spent time behind and in front of the camera lens? More often than not, investing in products helmed by a model is the equivalent of discovering beauty secrets they picked up behind the runway.

Get familiar with seven of the most successful ones below.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 14
STYLECASTER | Models With Beauty Lines | Lindsay Ellingson
Lindsay Ellingson’s Wander Beauty

The former Victoria Secret Angel has traveled the world and funneled everything she learned about makeup into Wander Beauty. That’s also why the line is designed for jetsetters with multitaskers like the On-The-Glow Bronzer & Illuminator.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Models With Beauty Lines | Wander Beauty Illuminator
Wander Beauty On-the-Glow Blush and Illuminator

$42; at Wander Beauty

Photo: Wander Beauty
STYLECASTER | Models With Beauty Lines | Cindy Crawford
Cindy Crawford’s Meaningful Beauty

The OG supermodel credits Meaningful Beauty for her seemingly ageless. She teamed up with French anti-aging specialist Dr. Jean-Louis Sebagh to create the line that boosts natural collagen and elastin to turn back the clock.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Models With Beauty Lines | Meaningful Beauty Set
Meaningful Beauty 5-Piece System

$39.95; at Meaningful Beauty

Photo: Meaningful Beauty
STYLECASTER | Models With Beauty Lines | Miranda Kerr
Miranda Kerr’s Kora Organics

The famous Aussie face launched Kora Organics to bring natural skin care to people everywhere, and to help them transform their skin and confidence. She and her team of researchers focus on key ingredients known for their efficacy, like noni extract, rosehip oil, green tea, and sea buckthorn oil.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Models With Beauty Lines | Kora Organics Luminizer
Kora Organics Rose Quartz Luminizer

$28; at koraorganics.com

Photo: Kora Organics
STYLECASTER | Models With Beauty Lines | Iman
Iman’s Iman Cosmetics

The elegant supermodel launched Iman Cosmetics in 1994 to deliver makeup to a wide variety of skin tones, particularly for African American, Asian and Latina women. She’s been delivering impressive foundations and a full range of makeup ever since.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Models With Beauty Lines | Iman Cosmetics Foundation
Iman Cosmetics Luxury Concealing Foundation

$16; at Target

Photo: Iman Cosmetics
May Lindstrom’s May Lindstrom Skin

While modeling, May Lindstrom’s sensitive skin frequently fell victim to toxic makeup. So she started making her own skin care potions to soothe it, and eventually created May Lindstrom Skin, an all-natural collection dedicated to simple ingredients.

Photo: Instagram
STYLECASTER | Models With Beauty Lines | May Lindstrom Serum
May Lindstrom Skin The Youth Dew Balancing Facial Serum

$140; at May Lindstrom

Photo: May Lindstrom Skin
STYLECASTER | Models With Beauty Lines | Josie Maran
Josie Maran’s Josie Maran Cosmetics

Argan oil was the inspiration behind the actress and model’s healthy beauty line. Her favorite ingredient is sourced responsibly by women in Morocco, and Josie Maran Cosmetics is environmentally conscious, too.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Models With Beauty Lines | Josie Maran Whipped Argan Oil
Josie Maran Cosmetics Whipped Argan Oil Body Butter

$35; at Josie Maran Cosmetics

Photo: Josie Maran Cosmetics
STYLECASTER | Models With Beauty Lines | Tyra Banks
Tyra Banks’s Tyra Beauty

It seems there isn’t much the model, producer, actress, author, TV personality and entrepreneur hasn’t done, so when Tyra Banks launched Tyra Beauty, we weren’t surprised. And she’s giving other women the chance to be entrepreneurs too, since it’s a direct sales beauty company.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Models With Beauty Lines | Tyra Beauty Lip Collection
Tyra Beauty 'Baby Got Matte' Liquid Lip Color Collection

$35; at Tyra Beauty

Photo: Tyra Beauty

Next slideshow starts in 10s

3 Foolproof Ways to Avoid Getting Lipstick on Your Teeth

3 Foolproof Ways to Avoid Getting Lipstick on Your Teeth
  • STYLECASTER | Models With Beauty Lines | Lindsay Ellingson
  • STYLECASTER | Models With Beauty Lines | Wander Beauty Illuminator
  • STYLECASTER | Models With Beauty Lines | Cindy Crawford
  • STYLECASTER | Models With Beauty Lines | Meaningful Beauty Set
  • STYLECASTER | Models With Beauty Lines | Miranda Kerr
  • STYLECASTER | Models With Beauty Lines | Kora Organics Luminizer
  • STYLECASTER | Models With Beauty Lines | Iman
  • STYLECASTER | Models With Beauty Lines | Iman Cosmetics Foundation
  • STYLECASTER | Models With Beauty Lines | May Lindstrom
  • STYLECASTER | Models With Beauty Lines | May Lindstrom Serum
  • STYLECASTER | Models With Beauty Lines | Josie Maran
  • STYLECASTER | Models With Beauty Lines | Josie Maran Whipped Argan Oil
  • STYLECASTER | Models With Beauty Lines | Tyra Banks
  • STYLECASTER | Models With Beauty Lines | Tyra Beauty Lip Collection
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share