StyleCaster
Share

45 Minimalist Nail Art Ideas to Keep It Simple the Rest of Summer

What's hot
StyleCaster

45 Minimalist Nail Art Ideas to Keep It Simple the Rest of Summer

Rachel Krause
by
3814 Shares
Minimalist Nail Art Ideas
45 Start slideshow

Minimalist nail art is basically the equivalent of when you go to a contemporary art museum and walk into a white-walled room totally empty save for black lines on the floor and ask yourself in all seriousness if this is part of the exhibit or if you’ve stumbled into an off-limits maintenance closet.

MORE: Celebrity-Inspired Nail Art Is More Popular Than Ever in 2018

That’s the beauty of it—minimalism creates a blank space that leaves room for interpretation, so you aren’t confined to being the person you were yesterday, the one who very much wanted smiley faces and rhinestones on her fingers but now feels like she’s made a huge mistake she’s stuck with until the gels start to peel off.

MORE: 13 Celebrity Nail Artists You Need to Follow ASAP

While some nail art loudly celebrates the joy of excess, these 45 museum-worthy examples of minimalism whisper. They’re subtle. They go with everything. They’re enigmatic, like, “Wait, is this minimalist nail art or a broom closet?” Well, not quite, but you get what I’m saying.

A version of this article was originally published in June 2016.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 45
STYLECASTER | Minimalist Nail Art | Black & White
Photo: ImaxTree.
Photo: Instagram/@tomboy_maya.
STYLECASTER | Minimalist Nail Art | Dots
Photo: ImaxTree.

k e e p i t s i m p l e #minimalistnails

A post shared by SARAH HENDRIX (@littlemissfrench) on

k e e p i t s i m p l e #minimalistnails

A post shared by SARAH HENDRIX (@littlemissfrench) on

Photo: Instagram/@littlemissfrench.
STYLECASTER | Minimalist Nail Art | Black & Silver
Photo: ImaxTree.

🏳🏴|| #ladyfancynails #nailart #nails #notd

A post shared by Eda & Anna Levenson | LFN (@ladyfancynails) on

🏳🏴|| #ladyfancynails #nailart #nails #notd

A post shared by Eda & Anna Levenson | LFN (@ladyfancynails) on

Photo: Instagram/@ladyfancynails.
STYLECASTER | Minimalist Nail Art | Red Hues
Photo: ImaxTree.

Some minimalist nail art for your feed on this Easter Sunday +

A post shared by sally🦕 (@sallyymander) on

Some minimalist nail art for your feed on this Easter Sunday +

A post shared by sally🦕 (@sallyymander) on

Photo: Instagram/@sallyymander.
STYLECASTER | Minimalist Nail Art | Red Dots
Photo: ImaxTree.
Photo: Instagram/@ladyfancynails.
STYLECASTER | Minimalist Nail Art | Pink Tips
Photo: ImaxTree.
Photo: Instagram/@24_karat_nails.
STYLECASTER | Minimalist Nail Art | Teal Details
Photo: ImaxTree.
Photo: Instagram/@thegigijiggles.
STYLECASTER | Minimalist Nail Art | A Bit of Sparkle
Photo: ImaxTree.
Photo: Instagram/@mimiaou.jpg.
STYLECASTER | Minimalist Nail Art | Blue Tips
Photo: ImaxTree.

Гороховое настроение

A post shared by Ekaterina 🔶 Маникюр 🔶 Одесса (@tomato_nails) on

Гороховое настроение

A post shared by Ekaterina 🔶 Маникюр 🔶 Одесса (@tomato_nails) on

Photo: Instagram/@tomato_nails.
STYLECASTER | Minimalist Nail Art | Green Tips
Photo: ImaxTree.
Photo: Instagram/@beeqnails.
STYLECASTER | Minimalist Nail Art | Stand-Out Pinky
Photo: ImaxTree.
Photo: Instagram/@littleblackshell.
STYLECASTER | Minimalist Nail Art | Light Blue Tips
Photo: ImaxTree.

Clean and simple. Inspired by a mani by @msweet1996.

A post shared by Clara (@13millimeters) on

Clean and simple. Inspired by a mani by @msweet1996.

A post shared by Clara (@13millimeters) on

Photo: Instagram/@13millimeters.
STYLECASTER | Minimalist Nail Art | Purple Nails, Silver Tips
Photo: ImaxTree.
Photo: Instagram/@comfortsoul.
STYLECASTER | Minimalist Nail Art | Black Nails, Clear Centers
Photo: ImaxTree.
Photo: Instagram/@mylipsandtips.
STYLECASTER | Minimalist Nail Art | Black Lines
Photo: ImaxTree.

Refreshed the coat. #💅 #minimalistnails #vscocam #manicure

A post shared by Gabby S. ♡*(ू•‧̫•ू⑅) (@velouriadreams) on

Refreshed the coat. #💅 #minimalistnails #vscocam #manicure

A post shared by Gabby S. ♡*(ू•‧̫•ू⑅) (@velouriadreams) on

Photo: Instagram/@velouriadreams.

Jelly windows for @crystalrose_guerra 💖

A post shared by Hannah K. Smith (@hannah.k.nails) on

Jelly windows for @crystalrose_guerra 💖

A post shared by Hannah K. Smith (@hannah.k.nails) on

Photo: Instagram/@hannah.k.nails.
STYLECASTER | Minimalist Nail Art | Gold Details
Photo: ImaxTree.
Photo: Instagram/@oliveandjune.
STYLECASTER | Minimalist Nail Art | Black Nails, White Tips
Photo: ImaxTree.
Photo: Instagram/@vanidaysg.
STYLECASTER | Minimalist Nail Art | Black Nails, White Details
Photo: ImaxTree.
Photo: Instagram/@paznokcie_rzeszow.
STYLECASTER | Minimalist Nail Art | Peach & Yellow Subtle Hues
Photo: ImaxTree.

Blocks on negative space 💫 | @meggylivs

A post shared by Honestly Ombré 🌿 (@honestlyombre) on

Blocks on negative space 💫 | @meggylivs

A post shared by Honestly Ombré 🌿 (@honestlyombre) on

Photo: Instagram/@honestlyombre.
STYLECASTER | Minimalist Nail Art | While Nails, Black Details
Photo: ImaxTree.
Photo: Instagram/@honestlyombre.
STYLECASTER | Minimalist Nail Art | Black Crescents
Photo: ImaxTree.
Photo: Instagram/@dielleuk.
STYLECASTER | Minimalist Nail Art | Envelopes
Photo: ImaxTree.
Photo: Instagram/@nailfeen.

Next slideshow starts in 10s

7 Pieces We Can't Wait to Get from Gabrielle Union's New Collection

7 Pieces We Can't Wait to Get from Gabrielle Union's New Collection
  • STYLECASTER | Minimalist Nail Art | Black & White
  • STYLECASTER | Minimalist Nail Art | via Instagram/@tomboy_maya
  • STYLECASTER | Minimalist Nail Art | Dots
  • STYLECASTER | Minimalist Nail Art | via Instagram/@littlemissfrench
  • STYLECASTER | Minimalist Nail Art | Black & Silver
  • STYLECASTER | Minimalist Nail Art | via Instagram/@ladyfancynails
  • STYLECASTER | Minimalist Nail Art | Red Hues
  • STYLECASTER | Minimalist Nail Art | via Instagram/@sallyymander
  • STYLECASTER | Minimalist Nail Art | Red Dots
  • STYLECASTER | Minimalist Nail Art | via Instagram/@ladyfancynails
  • STYLECASTER | Minimalist Nail Art | Pink Tips
  • STYLECASTER | Minimalist Nail Art | via Instagram/@24_karat_nails
  • STYLECASTER | Minimalist Nail Art | Teal Details
  • STYLECASTER | Minimalist Nail Art | via Instagram/@thegigijiggles
  • STYLECASTER | Minimalist Nail Art | A Bit of Sparkle
  • STYLECASTER | Minimalist Nail Art | via Instagram/@mimiaou.jpg
  • STYLECASTER | Minimalist Nail Art | Blue Tips
  • STYLECASTER | Minimalist Nail Art | via Instagram/@tomato_nails
  • STYLECASTER | Minimalist Nail Art | Green Tips
  • STYLECASTER | Minimalist Nail Art | via Instagram/@beeqnails
  • STYLECASTER | Minimalist Nail Art | Stand-Out Pinky
  • STYLECASTER | Minimalist Nail Art | via Instagram/@littleblackshell
  • STYLECASTER | Minimalist Nail Art | Light Blue Tips
  • STYLECASTER | Minimalist Nail Art | via Instagram/@13millimeters
  • STYLECASTER | Minimalist Nail Art | Purple Nails, Silver Tips
  • STYLECASTER | Minimalist Nail Art | via Instagram/@comfortsoul
  • STYLECASTER | Minimalist Nail Art | Black Nails, Clear Centers
  • STYLECASTER | Minimalist Nail Art | via Instagram/@mylipsandtips
  • STYLECASTER | Minimalist Nail Art | Black Lines
  • STYLECASTER | Minimalist Nail Art | via Instagram/@velouriadreams
  • STYLECASTER | Minimalist Nail Art | via Instagram/@hannah.k.nails
  • STYLECASTER | Minimalist Nail Art | Gold Details
  • STYLECASTER | Minimalist Nail Art | via Instagram/@oliveandjune
  • STYLECASTER | Minimalist Nail Art | Black Nails, White Tips
  • STYLECASTER | Minimalist Nail Art | via Instagram/@vanidaysg
  • STYLECASTER | Minimalist Nail Art | Black Nails, White Details
  • STYLECASTER | Minimalist Nail Art | via Instagram/@paznokcie_rzeszow
  • STYLECASTER | Minimalist Nail Art | Peach & Yellow Subtle Hues
  • STYLECASTER | Minimalist Nail Art | via Instagram/@honestlyombre
  • STYLECASTER | Minimalist Nail Art | While Nails, Black Details
  • STYLECASTER | Minimalist Nail Art | via Instagram/@honestlyombre
  • STYLECASTER | Minimalist Nail Art | Black Crescents
  • STYLECASTER | Minimalist Nail Art | via Instagram/@dielleuk
  • STYLECASTER | Minimalist Nail Art | Envelopes
  • STYLECASTER | Minimalist Nail Art | via Instagram/@nailfeen
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share