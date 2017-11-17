11 Instagram Feeds for Minimalist Beauty Inspo

In a sea of many makeup layers, lies a crop of Instagram beauties who have nailed the very complex art of minimalist makeup. Ideas on how to wear Fenty Beauty’s Trophy Wife are never in short supply—but it can be tough to find looks that lend themselves to how many of us live—simple and on-the-go.
While you don’t need to pile on makeup to get a flawless finish, here’s a little beauty secret: You actually have to wear makeup to successfully pull off a “no makeup” makeup look. But getting it just right can be tricky. For starters, clean skin is everything. You can’t go baseless with breakouts, so make sure that’s in line. Secondly, the tools you use will determine how heavy or light your products go on. Typically, you get better control and more natural coverage if you just use your fingers.
So if your beauty M.O. is roll out of the house with a single layer of moisturizer (and hopefully sunscreen!), bravo to you! But if you’re looking for just a little more, look to these 11 feeds that do the bare minimum in the best way possible.
@saythelees
On occasion, you'll spot a vibrant red lip in her feed, but most times, it's clean, natural-looking beauty.
@leahbaines_mua
This Sydney-based makeup artist clearly has a specialty. She nails the no-makeup makeup look every time.
@christendominique
There really isn't a look that doesn't look flawless on Christen. But whether she's bare-faced or with a full beat, her makeup still looks fresh and not too heavy.
@freshlengths
Not only does Lesley serve up perfect "no makeup" makeup looks; you'll get a good dose of curly hair inspo, too.
@_natashabellamy_
If you still like a bit of color every now and then, give Natasha a follow. She does a more modern version of barely there with an occassional bold pop.
@Sazan
Wish we could say that it's her pregnancy glow that makes this beauty shine, but if you go back deep into her feed, you'll see that she's had it all along.
@naturalneiicey
Shaneice is proof that clean, subtle makeup starts with great skin. We're patiently waiting for her to spill her skincare secrets because that perfect complexion is goals.
@Clayton_ai
Here's proof that minimalist makeup doesn't have to mean no color. Even with this cherry lip, the look as a whole is clean, fresh and subtle.
@nisa_maranda_jones
Try seeing past her amazing hair for one sec to focus on the face. Her fresh skin, accented by a tiny bit of color on the cheeks may make you want to throw away your entire makeup bag and start over.
@zacharenia.k
She's a makeup artist, so you'll see some variation in looks throughout her feed, but overall, there's a common aesthetic of minimalism that is done really well.
@Cocoaflowerr
The light seems to hit Simone right every single time to bring out her gorgeous, natural golden glow.
