Millie Bobby Brown Named Her Pimple After This ‘Stranger Things’ Co-Star

The ever-so delightful Millie Bobby Brown took to Instagram Stories to share with fans that she named one of her pimples after Stranger Things co-star and friend Sadie Sink–what an honor.

On Wednesday night, Brown posted a video of her singing with the caption, “Excuse the pimple I name this one after the very talented @sadiesink_.” The undoubted compliment proves that 1. their friendship is not just skin-deep and 2. no one should fret about normal acne.

The teen star has been vocal about body positivity and acceptance on social media. Earlier this year, she took to Instagram again to spread messages of self-confidence and kindness to others. Inspired by another co-star, Caleb McLaughlin, she spread his hashtag #EmbraceYourFace to help acknowledge the beauty in everyone through shared selfies.

For more uplifting skin advice, it seems we need look no further than the Stranger Things cast’s social media feeds.