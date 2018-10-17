6 Incredible Women to Look Out for This Election Season

If we’re being honest, it’s not a great time to be a woman in America. Yes, things really started to go downhill on Nov. 8, 2016, but that was only the beginning. It’s been less than a week since Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh was confirmed and sworn in, which sent a strong message from Republicans to survivors of sexual violence that they don’t matter.

Not only that, but the appointment of Kavanaugh, who is staunchly anti-abortion, means that Roe v. Wade is under threat and may be overturned or nullified. And that’s just one of many policies that would be detrimental to women’s reproductive and sexual health.

Yes, things are pretty grim right now, but there is some hope. The upcoming midterm elections on Nov. 6, 2018, are our chance to put into office progressive candidates who are committed to maintaining and improving our access to sexual and reproductive health care.

If you haven’t registered to vote already, there may still be time, depending on where you live. Either way, you should get to know these candidates and give them your support whenever possible.

Originally posted on SheKnows.