12 Ways to Accent Your Classic French Manicure With Metallics

With autumn comes a lot of changes. First of all, pumpkin spice lattes finally make their return to your local Starbucks, and second, it’s officially sweater weather. (Blessed.) But this season, we’re even more interested in the fact that the leaves aren’t the only thing changing color.
During the Spring 2019 edition of Fashion Month, we bookmarked the latest, must-try beauty trends and this season’s unexpected fave is the metallic french manicure.
Hear us out: this isn’t your average French. Instead of a neutral base and white tip, models, designers and trendsetters everywhere have been showcasing a unique combo of mattes and metallics that we just cannot get over. The best part? You can mix up the color combos—the limit truly does not exist. So if silver isn’t your metal, don’t freak. Gold looks equally as glam on your fingertips, especially when paired with baby blue and a deep wine. (Not the drink.)
If you’re skeptical of this seemingly-outdated trend (“Metallic nail polish? That’s so 1999.”), open up your mind to the possibilities. It’s 2018, and we are not afraid of stepping outside our comfort zones. Scroll down to see some of our fave metallic French manicures—and give it a shot at home or at your fave salon! We promise you won’t regret it.
Mess It Up
This twist on a classic French mani is to die for—who doesn't love a little sparkle? To achieve it, go super-light on the base, and drag the polish down from the tip towards your cuticle.
Photo:
ImaxTree.
Around the World
Or, at least, around the nail. In this look, the French "tip" isn't really a tip at all, because it extends all the way down across the cuticle. We love the mix of metallic and matte around a nude base.
Photo:
IMaxTree.
Look Really Closely
If you take a super close peek at this mani, you'll notice a little silver metallic shimmer right at the top. We love adding a little sparkle to an otherwise-basic look.
Photo:
ImaxTree.
Upside Down
Instead of putting the French tip at the actual tip of the nail, the artist chose to put it at the cuticle for added interest. The classic color combo of silver and black makes it extra stylish.
Photo:
ImaxTree.
Came Thru Drippin'
A plain, peachy base looks extremely glam with a gold drip. So next-level.
Photo:
ImaxTree.
When You See It
Yeah, that "French tip" is on her skin. *Mind explodes*
Photo:
IMaxTree.
Bang Bang
A clear, glossy base is elevated by a clean, straight-ish gunmetal tip—perfect for fall.
Photo:
ImaxTree.
Midas Touch
This gold tip is so shiny we almost went blind. And we liked it.
Photo:
ImaxTree.
Winter Whites
This gold and white combo is giving us major winter wonderland vibes. Anyone else hearing sleigh bells?
Photo:
ImaxTree.
Through Thick and Thin
A super-thin swipe of gunmetal polish is all you need to take your plain old nude base to a whole new level.
Photo:
ImaxTree.
Baby Blues
Baby blue is the color of the season. Dont @ us.
Photo:
ImaxTree.
All That Glitters
To achieve this look, use metallic paints and swipe a layer of clear glitter polish on top. To. Die. For.
Photo:
ImaxTree.