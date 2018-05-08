StyleCaster
Elaborate Headpieces Rule the 2018 Met Gala Red Carpet

by
Do we have the fashion gods to thank for tonight’s exceptional Met Gala red carpet? We’re not sure if it’s the religion theme or the fact that three style icons (Donatella Versace, Rihanna and Amal Clooney) are hosting this year’s festivities, but for once, we’re happy to see the majority of attendees actually honor the theme.

Once you can get past the decadent couture fashion, you’ll need even more time to digest all of the beauty inspo, which spans from the lowest of keys to straight up avant-garde. But makeup aside, what really kept our eyes peeled to the red carpet were elaborate headpieces. From princess crowns to chainlink hoods, here are all of the hair jewels worthy of a second (and third) look.

STYLECASTER | Headpieces at the 2018 Met Gala | Amber Heard
Amber Heard
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Headpieces at the 2018 Met Gala | Anne Hathaway
Anne Hathaway
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Headpieces at the 2018 Met Gala | Anya Taylor-Joy
Anya Taylor-Joy
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Headpieces at the 2018 Met Gala | Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Headpieces at the 2018 Met Gala | Hailee Steinfeld
Hailee Steinfeld
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Headpieces at the 2018 Met Gala | Janelle Monae
Janelle Monae
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Headpieces at the 2018 Met Gala | Kate Upton
Kate Upton
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Headpieces at the 2018 Met Gala | Lily Collins
Lily Collins
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Headpieces at the 2018 Met Gala | Madonna
Madonna
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Headpieces at the 2018 Met Gala | Nicki Minaj
Nicki Minaj
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Headpieces at the 2018 Met Gala | Olivia Munn
Olivia Munn
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Headpieces at the 2018 Met Gala | Rihanna
Rihanna
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Headpieces at the 2018 Met Gala | Rita Ora
Rita Ora
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Headpieces at the 2018 Met Gala | Sasha Blane
Sasha Blane
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Headpieces at the 2018 Met Gala | Sienna Miller
Sienna Miller
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Headpieces at the 2018 Met Gala | Blake Lively
Blake Lively
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Headpieces at the 2018 Met Gala | Cardi B.
Cardi B.
Photo: Getty Images

