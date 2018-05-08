Elaborate Headpieces Rule the 2018 Met Gala Red Carpet

Do we have the fashion gods to thank for tonight’s exceptional Met Gala red carpet? We’re not sure if it’s the religion theme or the fact that three style icons (Donatella Versace, Rihanna and Amal Clooney) are hosting this year’s festivities, but for once, we’re happy to see the majority of attendees actually honor the theme.

Once you can get past the decadent couture fashion, you’ll need even more time to digest all of the beauty inspo, which spans from the lowest of keys to straight up avant-garde. But makeup aside, what really kept our eyes peeled to the red carpet were elaborate headpieces. From princess crowns to chainlink hoods, here are all of the hair jewels worthy of a second (and third) look.