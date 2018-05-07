StyleCaster
Share

The Best Hair and Makeup Moments Spotted at the 2018 Met Gala

What's hot
StyleCaster

The Best Hair and Makeup Moments Spotted at the 2018 Met Gala

by
The Best Hair and Makeup Moments Spotted at the 2018 Met Gala
24 Start slideshow
Photo: Getty Images

When it was announced that Rihanna, Amal Clooney and Donatella Versace would co-chair this year’s Met Gala, we knew there would be much to look forward to. Seriously, name a more iconic trio to host what is essentially the Hollywood version of senior prom. Combine that with this year’s theme, “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination,” and it’s almost guaranteed that the fashion and beauty looks would push the envelope.

MORE: Every Show-Stopping Celebrity Outfit from the 2018 Met Gala Red Carpet

Well, if tonight’s red carpet  is any indication, our predictions are on point. For those not already glued to their Instagram feed for updates, here are the most standout hair and makeup looks at this year’s Met Gala.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 24
STYLECASTER | 2018 Met Gala Beauty Looks | Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 2018 Met Gala Beauty Looks | Kate Bosworth
Kate Bosworth
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 2018 Met Gala Beauty Looks | Kerry Washington
Kerry Washington
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 2018 Met Gala Beauty Looks | Lily Collins
Lily Collins
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 2018 Met Gala Beauty Looks | Olivia Munn
Olivia Munn
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 2018 Met Gala Beauty Looks | Rihanna
Rihanna
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 2018 Met Gala Beauty Looks | Rita Ora
Rita Ora
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 2018 Met Gala Beauty Looks | Jasmine Sanders
Jasmine Sanders
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 2018 Met Gala Beauty Looks | Amanda Seyfried
Amanda Seyfried
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 2018 Met Gala Beauty Looks | Amber Heard
Amber Heard
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 2018 Met Gala Beauty Looks | Anne Hathaway
Anne Hathaway
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 2018 Met Gala Beauty Looks | Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 2018 Met Gala Beauty Looks | Cynthia Erivo
Cynthia Erivo
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 2018 Met Gala Beauty Looks | Diane Kruger
Diane Kruger
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 2018 Met Gala Beauty Looks | Hailee Steinfeld
Hailee Steinfeld
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 2018 Met Gala Beauty Looks | Jourdan Dunn
Jourdan Dunn
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 2018 Met Gala Beauty Looks | Kate Upton
Kate Upton
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 2018 Met Gala Beauty Looks | Katy Perry
Katy Perry
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 2018 Met Gala Beauty Looks | Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 2018 Met Gala Beauty Looks | Sasha Blane
Sasha Blane
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 2018 Met Gala Beauty Looks | Shailene Woodley
Shailene Woodley
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 2018 Met Gala Beauty Looks | Sienna Miller
Sienna Miller
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 2018 Met Gala Beauty Looks | Taylor Hill
Taylor Hill
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 2018 Met Gala Beauty Looks | Zoe Kravitz
Zoe Kravitz
Photo: Getty Images

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Every Celebrity Look from the 2018 Met Gala Red Carpet

Every Celebrity Look from the 2018 Met Gala Red Carpet
  • STYLECASTER | 2018 Met Gala Beauty Looks | Bella Hadid
  • STYLECASTER | 2018 Met Gala Beauty Looks | Kate Bosworth
  • STYLECASTER | 2018 Met Gala Beauty Looks | Kerry Washington
  • STYLECASTER | 2018 Met Gala Beauty Looks | Lily Collins
  • STYLECASTER | 2018 Met Gala Beauty Looks | Olivia Munn
  • STYLECASTER | 2018 Met Gala Beauty Looks | Rihanna
  • STYLECASTER | 2018 Met Gala Beauty Looks | Rita Ora
  • STYLECASTER | 2018 Met Gala Beauty Looks | Jasmine Sanders
  • STYLECASTER | 2018 Met Gala Beauty Looks | Amanda Seyfried
  • STYLECASTER | 2018 Met Gala Beauty Looks | Amber Heard
  • STYLECASTER | 2018 Met Gala Beauty Looks | Anne Hathaway
  • STYLECASTER | 2018 Met Gala Beauty Looks | Ariana Grande
  • STYLECASTER | 2018 Met Gala Beauty Looks | Cynthia Erivo
  • STYLECASTER | 2018 Met Gala Beauty Looks | Diane Kruger
  • STYLECASTER | 2018 Met Gala Beauty Looks | Hailee Steinfeld
  • STYLECASTER | 2018 Met Gala Beauty Looks | Jourdan Dunn
  • STYLECASTER | 2018 Met Gala Beauty Looks | Kate Upton
  • STYLECASTER | 2018 Met Gala Beauty Looks | Katy Perry
  • STYLECASTER | 2018 Met Gala Beauty Looks | Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
  • STYLECASTER | 2018 Met Gala Beauty Looks | Sasha Blane
  • STYLECASTER | 2018 Met Gala Beauty Looks | Shailene Woodley
  • STYLECASTER | 2018 Met Gala Beauty Looks | Sienna Miller
  • STYLECASTER | 2018 Met Gala Beauty Looks | Taylor Hill
  • STYLECASTER | 2018 Met Gala Beauty Looks | Zoe Kravitz
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share