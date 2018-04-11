30 Gorgeous Messy Buns You Only Wish You Could Pull Off

Messy buns are like the unicorns of the hair world: impossibly pretty, mesmerizing, and 100 percent mythical. OK, sure they exist, but have you ever actually seen a topknot in real life with your own two eyes? These perfectly imperfect buns seem to exist only in the space between your Instagram feed and Pinterest, bobbling precariously on the heads of girls who look effortlessly chill at all times.

And though we’ve fully (alright, almost) accepted the fact that we will never master such perfection on our own without growing a foot of hair or an extra arm, we will still gladly stare at photo after photo of the mysterious magic, just to appreciate its existence.

So we present to you some of the best messy topknots for major hair inspo—and maybe a little bit of envy, too.

A version of this article was originally published in September 2016.