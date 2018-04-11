StyleCaster
30 Gorgeous Messy Buns You Only Wish You Could Pull Off

30 Gorgeous Messy Buns You Only Wish You Could Pull Off

by
Photo: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

Messy buns are like the unicorns of the hair world: impossibly pretty, mesmerizing, and 100 percent mythical. OK, sure they exist, but have you ever actually seen a topknot in real life with your own two eyes? These perfectly imperfect buns seem to exist only in the space between your Instagram feed and Pinterest, bobbling precariously on the heads of girls who look effortlessly chill at all times.

And though we’ve fully (alright, almost) accepted the fact that we will never master such perfection on our own without growing a foot of hair or an extra arm, we will still gladly stare at photo after photo of the mysterious magic, just to appreciate its existence.

So we present to you some of the best messy topknots for major hair inspo—and maybe a little bit of envy, too.

A version of this article was originally published in September 2016.

1 of 31

Eat 🦄 sh*t

Eat 🦄 sh*t

Photo: carringtondurham/Instagram
Photo: sophiaesperanza/Instagram

i'm into it😼

i'm into it😼

Photo: meredithmickelson/Instagram
Photo: steffany_borges/Instagram
Photo: handehaluk/Instagram

The messy bun is the greatest creation of all time

The messy bun is the greatest creation of all time

Photo: aspynovard/Instagram
Photo: cerine.dipity/Instagram

풍성한 한가위 보내세요❤️

풍성한 한가위 보내세요❤️

Photo: jiyeon2/Instagram
Photo: kirstin.timsuren/Instagram
Photo: anajohnson___/Instagram
Photo: sebastianpro_official/Instagram
Photo: basically.ju/Instagram
Photo: ydragonn/Instagram

workin that 🔝➰

workin that 🔝➰

Photo: kristin_ess/Instagram
Photo: alinaroseblog/Instagram

When the bun life is out of control.

When the bun life is out of control.

Photo: moxie.one/Instagram
Photo: danzafoto/Instagram

Bun so hard nappy hair wanna fine me.

Bun so hard nappy hair wanna fine me.

Photo: moxie.one/Instagram
Photo: samawithscissors/Instagram

Fun bun® on someone other than me. 💕 {📸 @lastyoni} #KristinEssHair

Fun bun® on someone other than me. 💕 {📸 @lastyoni} #KristinEssHair

Photo: kristin_ess/Instagram

Mid week hair. Happy hump day 🐪💛#wednesday #hair

Mid week hair. Happy hump day 🐪💛#wednesday #hair

Photo: cheveux._/Instagram

Give Em the face. I have no idea why this picture came out cloudy.

Give Em the face. I have no idea why this picture came out cloudy.

Photo: moxie.one/Instagram
Photo: taralea9/Instagram

An elegant twist on a top knot by @sadiejcre8s! #beautylaunchpad

An elegant twist on a top knot by @sadiejcre8s! #beautylaunchpad

Photo: beautylaunchpad/Instagram

love that picasso guy!

love that picasso guy!

Photo: imbribtw/Instagram

🌸🌸🌸 #bun #girl #ballet #messybun #carmentop #petite #brunette

🌸🌸🌸 #bun #girl #ballet #messybun #carmentop #petite #brunette

Photo: nuhannja/Instagram

🌜🌛

🌜🌛

Photo: kristinabazan/Instagram

Messy hair, dont care - it's the weeekeend ☀️ ...naja fast 😜

Messy hair, dont care - it's the weeekeend ☀️ ...naja fast 😜

Photo: basically.ju/Instagram
Photo: beauartbymaria/Instagram
Photo: missysueblog/Instagram
STYLECASTER | Messy Buns | Pin Image
25 Messy Topknots Inspo | @stylecaster

