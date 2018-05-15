13 Red, White and Blue Memorial Day Nail Art Ideas

Break out the red, white and blue nail polish, ladies—because the first long weekend of the summer is almost here! That’s right, we’re talking about Memorial Day weekend.

Naturally, it’s not only time to dig out your bathing suits and cover-ups, but it’s also time to pare down your nail art options. Because, as with most holidays (read: every holiday ever), nail art should pay tribute to what’s being celebrated—and what better what to celebrate Memorial Day than with some patriotic nail art to match your flag-inspired bathing suit?

We’ve rounded up 13 Memorial Day manicures to get your nails noticed this weekend. From glitter and 3D effects to stars and stripes, these nails will grab everyone’s attention at the barbecue or the beach.

