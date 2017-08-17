Mel B Just Chopped Her Hair into a Half-Pixie

If we changed up our hair as frequently as most celebrities do, our friends and family would probably be worried for our sanity. But that’s beside the point, because for now, we’re just mere mortals who get to ooh and ahh each morning when a celebrity decides to switch up their entire look—and, hey, our beauty-obsessed selves certainly aren’t complaining about it. Today’s hair change wasn’t courtesy of one of our typical offenders (ahem, looking at you Lucy Hale and Bella Hadid), but from none other than Mel B, a.k.a. Scary Spice, who legit chopped off all of her hair into the coolest damn pixie we’ve seen all summer.

Last night, at the Los Angeles premiere of the 12th season of “America’s Got Talent” (on which Mel B has been a judge since 2003), the 42-year-old showed up wearing not only a bold, see-through bodysuit, but also brought to the table a floppy, texturized pixie with shaved sides. With a side-parted swoop, Mel B looked ridiculously cool and gave us serious Spice Girls vibes.

Mel B isn’t exactly one to shy away from experimental looks, but the short hair is definitely a departure from the long, waist-length curls she’s been wearing of late. It goes without saying that this summer has been the year of short haircuts—from Bella Hadid to Cara Delevingne, celebrities have been opting for pixies and bobs left and right. Whether it’s to get a little air on their necks or nail an easy, care-free look, we’re absolutely into it. Welp, we’re looking forward to seeing how Mel chooses to style her pixie throughout the show—if she follows the trends, we’re guessing we’ll be seeing some super-pretty extensions in the mix soon enough.