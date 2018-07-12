Meghan Markle’s Facialist Shares Her Easy, At-Home Routine for Removing Blackheads

Meghan Markle is a minimal-makeup kind of girl. From her natural wedding makeup to her love for showing off her freckles, the 36-year-old isn’t one to cover up with a heavy foundation, which is why she keeps her skin in tip-top condition. But Markle’s secret to duchess-like skin isn’t some royal mystery. It’s actually an easy, at-home routine that you can do in less than 10 minutes, according to her facialist, Sarah Chapman.

In an interview with Hello magazine, Chapman revealed her routine to shrink pores and remove blackheads safely at home. Like every skin-care routine, the process begins with washing your hands. Then, you want to open up your pores with a facial steamer. If you don’t have one, a hot bath or shower will do fine

Next, Chapman, who is the founder of the the skin-care brand Sarah Chapman Skinesis, suggests massaging a balm cleanser over the entire face, taking special care of where your blemishes are to soften any gunk inside. “First wash your hands. Then begin by using a facial steamer to open the pores and prepare the skin—or have a bath or shower,” Chapman said. “Apply a balm cleanser like my Ultimate Cleanse to the whole face, using massage techniques to work it deeper into the skin, and then circle the blemish with the pads of your fingers to soften the blockage further.”

After you’re done cleansing, Chapman recommends pressing a warm face cloth (or a “flannel” in the U.K.”) on the trouble areas and gently applying pressure to either side of the blemish. However, Chapman warns that you should stop immediately if you see blood and to avoid using your nails as it can scar.

Then voila! Your pores should be smaller and your blackheads should be pretty much gone. Though sometimes the best advice is to leave pimples alone, if you have to pop them, Chapman’s routine sounds like a safe one.