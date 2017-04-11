Meant Simply Might Be the Next Big Thing in Minimalist Beauty

Courtesy of Always Judging

Photo: Courtesy of Always Judging

Got a minute? Here’s your mid-day roundup of all your need-to-know news in fashion, beauty, entertainment, and beyond.

We may or may not be freaking out over this new brand’s minimalist packaging. [Refinery29]

Starbucks is kicking off a new lunch menu. [Cosmo]

See all six gorgeous covers for Elle’s swimsuit issue, featuring Hailey Baldwin, Jasmine Tookes, and Candice Huffine, among others. [Fashionista]

Instagram has another new update, this time to DMs. [Mashable]

Why do Starbucks baristas get fewer benefits than corporate employees? [Marie Claire]

Take a look at Essie’s new Wild Nudes collection. [Allure]

Nicole Richie awkwardly got high-fived in the face on accident. [Us Weekly]