Maybelline Announces 1st-Ever Male Ambassador, Manny Gutierrez

One of the most famous beauty boys has just joined the Maybelline fold as the first male ambassador for the cosmetics conglomerate. Please welcome Manny Gutierrez to the stage, who’s starring in the company’s Big Shot Mascara campaign and looking every inch the part with his epic lashes. Gutierrez follows closely behind James Charles, the gorgeous 17-year-old boy who made waves late last year for becoming the very first male CoverGirl.

Gutierrez’s interest in makeup goes all the way back to childhood. “I wanted to play with eyeliner and makeup while other boys were playing with G.I. Joes,” Manny told Marie Claire. “So it was kind of tough for me because I didn’t really understand why I wanted to play with the ‘girl’ things rather than the ‘boy’ things.”

It’s safe to say Gutierrez is pretty stoked about the new role. “2017 you are off to an AMAZING START OMG!” he posted alongside a short ad for the mascara, which promises luscious lashes. “So excited to finally announce that I am part of the @maybelline#bigshotmascara campaign! Honestly I couldn’t be more honored thrilled! Thank you to Maybelline for taking a chance on me! I look forward to working together so much more 😍😍😍.”

Gutierrez—a.k.a. Manny MUA—didn’t always plan to be specialize in makeup. “I was in pre-med, which was such a different route for me,” he said at VidCon 2016, as People reports. “I was so interested in makeup but I got such pressure to follow what my family and friends wanted me to do.” And look at him now! As he put it, “I would say just continue to follow your dreams, that’s my biggest thing.” Bravo!