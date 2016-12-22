The 8 Best Matte Lipsticks, from $3 to $30, to Add to Your Collection Right Now

There was a moment there where matte lipstick could have just been a passing fad—but not so! Shine-free formulas have since been solidified as a true stalwart of the makeup world. But like all things, even the best matte lipsticks have their downsides, and there’s one that immediately comes to mind: a rough, chalky feeling and emphasized dry patches were, until recently, the hallmarks of any matte formula.
But trust now that those days are over, and matte formulas can now be just as moisturizing as their glossy counterparts. These 8 choices, from the higher-end options to the best drugstore matte lipsticks around, have all the intensely pigmented, satiny-finish payoff of their predecessors, with none of the struggle.
Click through the slideshow above for the best matte lipsticks to add to your makeup bag, stat.
This creamy lipstick is a collaboration with influencer Lily May Mac, who regularly flaunts perfectly plump matte lips to her 2.4 million Instagram followers—so you know she's got to be doing something right. We especially love the primer-like consistency, which allows it to stay put all day.
Stylenanda 3CE Lily May Mac Matte Lip Color #118, $18; at Stylenanda
This classic blood-red matte shade has long been heralded as a universally flattering tube of magic—which, considering it's under $20, is pretty remarkable. It's not for the faint of heart, but it will get you attention.
MAC Lipstick in Russian Red, $17
Aside from the fact that the chubby, crayon-like packaging is pretty darling, these long-lasting lipsticks, which are allegedly kiss-proof, have smooth, long-lasting pigment that feels like you're wearing a cream formula.
Marc Jacobs Beauty Kiss Pop Lip Color Stick, $28
Good luck hunting these down in your local drugstore, because it's been a couple years since their release and somehow they're still always sold out. If that isn't a testament to their greatness, wait until you get them on your lips. The bold color, velvety texture, and impulse-buy price are downright unbeatable.
Maybelline Color Sensational Creamy Matte Lip Color, $5.49
These pencils are exactly what they sound like: soft, supremely velvety, suede-like pigment that goes on and stays on. It doesn't get much more matte than this.
NARS Velvet Matte Lip Pencil, $26
A cut above your run-of-the-mill drugstore brand, these lipsticks are very high quality for a very, very low price, not to mention the excellent shade range (45 of 'em, for what it's worth). You'll never want for anything else.
NYX Matte Lipstick, $6
Everything Kate Moss touches turns to gold, so it's only natural that her collaborative lip color collection with this Brit favorite drugstore brand is fantastic. With a well-rounded offering of nudes, pinks, and reds, these mattes look and feel great.
Rimmel Lasting Finish by Kate Moss Lipstick, $5.99