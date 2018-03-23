The Drugstore Secret Behind Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen’s Signature Beachy Hair

If you grew up in the 2000s, at one point or another, you’ve probably envied Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen‘s hair. The actresses-turned-fashion designers always had the most effortless, tousled, mermaid-like waves that seemed to go on forever. And though we’re more than a decade past the height of Olsen hysteria, most of us are still coveting the twins’ signature tresses. Now, we finally know their secret, and it’s hidden at your local drugstore.

In an interview with Byrdie, Mary-Kate and Ashley, as well as their longtime hairstylist, Mark Townsend, spill the deets on how they create their iconic beachy waves. Though the twins sometimes use hot tools (like Rsession Tools’s Nalu Waver) to curl bits and pieces here and there, a majority of their texture is from ditching the blowdryer and air-drying their hair.

“I wash my hair every other day and never blow-dry it,” Ashley said. “I go out with wet hair and just let it dry naturally.”

Then, after their hair is dry, the twins enhance their natural texture with Dove’s Refresh + Care Dry Shampoo, which you can find at most drugstores for a paltry $4. Though the product isn’t a traditional texture spray, Townsend claims that starchiness of the shampoo, which should be sprayed from the root to the tip, helps to fake layers in the Olsens’ hair, giving them their iconic piecey look.

“It gives their hair the best texture,” Townsend. “It has starch instead of powder, which literally builds layers, creating a piecey look, and locks in the volume. Plus, it delivers a matte finish.”

If we knew that the secret to Olsen-like hair was air-drying and drugstore dry shampoo, we would’ve been rocking their locks years ago. Better late than never, we guess.