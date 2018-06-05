Malia Obama Traded in Her Signature Waves for Fresh, Mid-Length Braids

Since the Obamas left the White House in January 2017, we have seen much from them. Aside from a random hangout with Cardi B (we see you, Sasha) and an announcement that Michelle and Barack will produce a series for Netflix, the former First Family has mainly stayed out of the spotlight. But when they do resurface, such as recently when Malia Obama showed off badass mid-length braids, boy, is it good.

On Monday, the 19-year-old was photographed in New York City’s SoHo neighborhood sporting a fresh summer hairstyle. The photos show Malia, who recently finished her first year at Harvard University, with a head of cool braids. The former First Daughter wore her new in a half-up, half-down hairstyle with her braids, which were left curled and loose at the bottom, cascading down her shoulders, falling right around her chest.

No word yet on what Malia was doing in New York City. (Her family is said to still live in Washington D.C. after leaving the white house.) But our guess is that the former president’s daughter is pursuing another Hollywood internship. Previously, Malia interned on Lena Dunham‘s HBO series “Girls,” as well as for Harvey Weintein‘s film studio, The Weinstein Company. (Pre-#MeToo, obviously.)

Whatever the reason that Malia in the city, at least she’s doing it with amazing hair.