13 Male Beauty Bloggers You Should Be Following Now

The job of a beauty blogger is challenging and it gets no easier if you’re a guy. For as long as we can remember, society has deemed cosmetics a signifier of femininity, which means men have been conditioned to think they can’t don beauty products (ahem, gender roles and toxic masculinity at its finest).
MORE: Why We Need to Fight to Destigmatize Transgender Beauty Standards Now
Thankfully, the men of today are taking a stand and embracing their passion for beauty and makeup, proving that eyeshadow and lipstick aren’t just for the ladies. Whether they’re fronting global cosmetic campaigns or flaunting their skills on Instagram, these male beauty bloggers are serving majors looks and rejecting society’s antiquated norms.
MORE: Wet N’ Wild Casts Albino Model Diandra Forrest In New Beauty Campaign
We’ve gathered the burgeoning and classic ones you should be following because frankly, beauty has no gender, and we could learn a thing or two from these lads.
F E N T Y 🏁 🏆 🎈 fulll face of #fentybeauty including my review and first impressions is now up on my channel! Link is in my insta story ------------- 🍌 Pro Filt'r Instant Retouch Primer 🍌 Pro Filt'r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation in 150 🍌 Portable Contour & Concealer Brush 🍌 Match Stix Trio (Linen, Amber, Starstruck) 🍌 Portable Highlighter Brush 🍌 Killawat Freestyle Highlighter (Lightning Dust / Fire Crystal) 🍌 Killawat Freestyle Highlighter (Trophy Wife) 🍌 @lillylashes in Miami 🍌 Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer #lillylashes #ghalichiglam
feelin those red vibes 🌹 MAKEUP DETAILS ✨ @morphebrushes NEW 35O2 on my eyes out Oct. 12th! (use code THOMAS to save $$$) ✨ @tartecosmetics Park Ave Princess bronzer #tartecosmetics ✨ @maybelline masterchrome highlighter ✨ @fentybeauty gloss bomb in fenty glow ✨ @themakeupshack falsies in ‘eye popping’ ✨ #morphebrushes contour kit in 9C i love you guys 🌹
Day 12: Kween Pikachu (I'm one day behind so I'll catch up this weekend, this is a repost from awhile ago but the YouTube tutorial is up on my channel ⚡️ @perfect10customnails Pokémon nails (at the end) ⚡️ @suvabeauty neutral necessities and dance party and space panda ⚡️ @occmakeup neon yellow glitter ⚡️ @hotmakeup.usa stick foundations with @katvondbeauty white out concealer ⚡️ @crypticcosmetics cosmetics 6 feet under with @occmakeup black metal dahlia ⚡️ @sugarpill supreme lashes cut and outer corner, base is @houseoflashes mon Cheri bottom is back to sugarpill ⚡️ @furlesscosmetics and @smithcosmetics brushes
Bad attitude, but my 🐱 is the best, though 😝😉 __ Brushes used: @morphebrushes __ Product details- Eyes👀- Eyeshadow- @morphebrushes #Morphebrushes 35B Mascara- Roller Lash @benefitcosmetics Lashes- @velourlashesofficial "T Dot Oooh!" — Face👱🏻- Primer- @cinemasecretspro Ultimate Foundation Primer Foundation- Pro Filt'r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation @fentybeauty Concealer- Shape Tape Contour Concealer @tartecosmetics Brows- Brow Wiz "Medium Brown" @anastasiabeverlyhills Setting powder- @rcmamakeup No Color Powder Setting Spray: All nighter @urbandecaycosmetics __ Cheeks🍑- Bronzer- Hoola Matte Bronzer @benefitcosmetics Contour- @katvondbeauty Shade + Light Contour Highlight- @Jeffreestarcosmetics Skin Frost "Ice cold", @anastasiabeverlyhills Glow Kit “Sun Dipped” & @purcosmetics Elevation palette __ Lips 👄 @Jeffreestarcosmetics "Celebrity Skin" __ 👕- @hollisterco __ #makeupart #makeup #anastasiabeverlyhills #toofaced #benefitcosmetics #velourlashes #maccosmetics #bookme #mua #malemakeup #malefashion #malemakeupartist #cosmetics #eyeshadow #undiscovered_muas #model #morphe #featuremua #undiscoveredmua #itsmylookbook #bhpro #featuremuas #neautralsmokey #jeffreestarxmannymua #bretmansvanity #fentybeauty #rihanna #purcosmetics #malemuas
Lookin like a gay ass toucan ❤️ New video coming tomorrow! Highlight - @ofracosmetics x @nikkietutorials glow goals Brows - @anastasiabeverlyhills medium brown brow definer Lashes - @lillylashes Miami Eyes - 👀 Foundation - @fentybeauty soft filtr in shade 170 with @tartecosmetics shape tape in light Liner - @katvondbeauty trooper Brushes used - @morphebrushes as always! USE CODE MANNYMUA to save some coin!!!!