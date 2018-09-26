6 Expert Makeup Tricks to Take Your Look from Day to Night

Foundation Touchup

“The biggest mistake most women make when bumping their day look into a night look is just applying product on the same makeup they’ve been wearing all day,” says Meissner. “After a long day, most foundation and powder will start to separate or run.”

Meissner recommends applying a finishing spray all over the face, “then take a powder brush and buff your skin in a light circular motion to even out any issues you might have. This will smooth out your foundation and moisten it enough to add extra product without making it look cakey.”

Redo Blush

This foundation touchup will inevitably require a redo on blush, sadly.

“I recommend keeping your favorite blush in your makeup bag,” says Meissner. “It doesn’t have to be the same color as the daytime blush, but a nice rose color works with almost all skin tones.”

Layer Shadows

Don’t feel the need to remove leftover eyeshadow from the day.

Meissner recommends layering matte shadows on top, “as they blend easier than the shimmer shadows and add depth better. Layering on too many shades of shimmer eyeshadow can make your eye look too messy, whereas matte shadows blend together flawlessly.”

Double Up on Mascara

Meisnner recommends her clients use two different mascaras, one that lengthens and another that thickens.

In the morning, apply the volumizing mascara from root to tip. Then, to bump up your mascara to an evening look later in the day, take your lengthening mascara and stroke upward from mid-lash up to the tip for a false lash effect. Just a few even strokes will prevent clumps too.

Stack on Lashes

“If you’re already wearing false eyelashes for your daytime look and you want to go for more drama, you can either add more mascara to your own natural lashes or you can take a second pair of lashes and apply them on top of the lashes already on your eye,” says Meissner. “This look is called ‘stacking’ and is definitely for the more adventurous or makeup-savvy.”

Pile on the Lipstick

Unless you started with a non-drying, highly-pigmented lipstick (and if you are, you must share it with the world, immediately), you’re most likely starting from scratch.

Add just a dab or two of a non-waxy lip balm to moisturize—waxes will make the lipstick bleed—and then color in the entire lip with lip liner before finishing with a rich lipstick that lasts.

“The best kind of lipstick for an evening look, in my opinion, are matte lipsticks as they won’t budge as easily as their glossy or shimmering colleagues,” says Meissner.

A version of this article was originally published in December 2014.