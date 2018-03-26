The 10 Best Hydrating Makeup Primers for Dry Skin

I have dry skin—dry to the point where I can slather on two separate facial oils, and my skin will feel tight and semi-matte after an hour. I partially believe I am half-plant, and my body is stealing all of my moisture through my face (it’s a working theory). But anyone who has dry skin knows how absolutely mind-numbingly frustrating it can be when it comes to applying makeup because dry skin can be so damn deceiving.

Sure, it may look incredibly dewy and hydrated in the minutes before you apply your foundation, but suddenly, as soon you start blending—bam!—little flakes appear out of nowhere. Or your skin will make it through morning and then crack and flake by noon. It’s super fun, I know.

But don’t worry; hope is not lost. You don’t have to be relegated to a mountain of skin flakes forever because beauty brands have officially heard our dry-faced cries and answered with an influx of hydrating makeup primers for dry skin. Naturally, I tested them all, and found the very best, flake-approved picks for the most Crypt-Keeper of faces.

Each of these nine primers work to hydrate your pre-makeup skin, while sealing in your skin’s natural moisture. And, no, not one of them will desert you by the end of the day. Scroll down to see the MVPs, and then immediately test them out and marvel at your dewy, non-death-like face.

A version of this article was originally published in October 2016.