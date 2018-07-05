Makeup Brands with 40 or More Foundation Shades

Ever since Fenty Beauty launched an astounding 40-shade foundation line in September 2017, the beauty industry has been playing a major game of catch-up. While some brands had larger shade ranges, they didn’t necessarily cater to the deeper end of the spectrum as much as they did the lighter.
However, in the wake of what’s now known as the “Fenty 40,” many brands have heard the call (read: screams) and followed suit. Either adding shades to existing collections or creating entirely new lines, companies are starting to realize they need to have inclusive shades from the get-go.
So, instead of your having to scour the interwebs to find out which brands could hold your shade, we did it for you. You’re sure to find something that matches, from drugstore to high-end and everything in between (like 50 shades in between!). And if you’re thinking about skipping the options and just going for Fenty, that’s here, too. Although, it’s never hurt anyone to look at all the options….
Flesh Firm Flesh Thickstick Foundation: 40 Shades
This brand-new line from Revlon (and Allure founding editor-in-chief Linda Wells) is making quite a stir in the best way. The foundation has a dewy finish, is made to match skin, and spans a wide range of tones. Sign us up.
$18 at Ulta
Photo:
Flesh
Fenty Beauty Pro Filt’r: 40 Shades
Although not technically the OG creator of 40 shades, Fenty made it necessary for brands to carry more diversity. This long-wear matte-finish foundation has become a staple in the beauty community.
$34 at Fenty Beauty
Photo:
Fenty Beauty
Dior Backstage Face and Body Foundation: 40 Shades
Just recently launched at the 2019 Dior Cruise Show, this foundation is not only diverse in shades, but it's a little easier on the wallet, too. It has a buildable formula so you can tailor the finish to exactly what you want.
$40 at Dior
Photo:
Dior
Estée Lauder Double Wear Stay-in-Place Makeup: 42 Shades
Although the shades may not look extremely diverse, The company provides photos of what the foundations look like on skin, and let us tell you: They go deep. The foundation is waterproof and full-coverage so it basically begs to be worn at the beach.
$42 at Estée Lauder
Photo:
Estée Lauder
Il Makiage Woke Up Like This Flawless Base Foundation: 50 Shades
With a brand-new launch in the United States, this company went above and beyond with its shade range. The formula also includes vitamin E for anti-aging benefits and hyaluronic acid for hydration.
$47 at Il Makiage
Photo:
Il Makiage
Smashbox Studio Skin Hydrating Foundation: 40 Shades
Smashbox revamped its formula so it now lasts 24 hours and doesn’t oxidize. It’s quickly become a fan favorite for its full coverage and wide shade range.
$36 at Smashbox
Photo:
Smashbox
Tarte Amazonian Clay 12-Hour Full Coverage Foundation SPF 15: 40 Shades
In June, Tarte upped the ante and added 15 new shades to its beloved Amazonian Clay foundation. Now spanning further into dark shades, the vegan matte liquid foundation works for almost everyone.
$39 at Tarte
Photo:
Tarte
ColourPop No Filter Collection: 42 Shades
This new collection has everyone pretty excited. It boasts 42 shades, has a lightweight finish, and lasts all day. What more could we need?
$12 at ColourPop
Photo:
ColourPop
Cover | FX Natural Finish Foundation: 40 Shades
Finding the perfect shade won’t be too hard with this foundation. Cover FX has detailed exactly what undertones and primary shades are best for each foundation so you won’t have to try all 40.
$42 at Cover FX
Photo:
Cover | FX
CoverGirl TruBlend Matte Made Foundation: 40 Shades
The brand asked women of color of what they needed in a foundation and built enough shades to get the job done. It has a matte formula without drying or flakiness, plus oil-absorbing powder already embedded in, which means you’ll be looking good all day.
$8.49 at Target
Photo:
CoverGirl
MAC Studio Fix Fluid SPF 15: 42 Shades
Around for quite a while, MAC has had time to expand and perfect its signature foundation into 42 shades. It’s a medium- to full-coverage formula and will last the whole day.
$30 at MAC
Photo:
MAC
Makeup Forever Ultra HD Foundation: 40 Shades
Said to look invisible on the skin, this foundation could just be your new favorite. It was made for the big screen so it provides full coverage without looking cakey.
$43 at Makeup Forever
Photo:
Makeup Forever
Maybelline Fit Me Foundation: 40 Shades
A drugstore classic, this foundation has super-saturated shades. It blurs pores, erases oil, and was dermatologist- tested for all skin types.
$7.99 at Maybelline
Photo:
Maybelline
Lancôme Teint Idole Ultra Wear Foundation: 40 Shades
These babies have a buildable formula so you can go from a natural to a superstar finish. The products are also oil-free with SPF so you can wear them out in the sun all day.
$47 at Lancôme
Photo:
Lancôme