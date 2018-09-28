Make Up For Ever Launched a Smaller, More Affordable Version of Its Best-Selling Foundation

Sometimes, the best things come in small packages and while we usually want our beauty products as big and long-lasting as possible, we’re so on board with MAKE UP FOR EVER’s latest move. This week, the top-selling makeup brand revealed a smaller version of its Ultra HD Liquid Foundation, which has long been available in an inclusive 40 shades.

What has made this formula a favorite amongst pros and novices alike is the fact that it was actually made with HD camera technology in mind. So when you do wear and take that inevitable selfie, you’re getting the effects of airbrushing without looking like a complete cartoon. Up until now, a bottle of this magic sauce was only available for $43, which is considerably steep for those who are on a tight budget.

Now, you can Ultra HD Foundation Petite which is not only an affordable $24, but gives you the opportunity to test-drive a shade before committing more long term. There are only very important details to keep in mind: the smaller size is only being sold at Sephora and it’s limited-edition, meaning you should grab a bottle sooner than later.

And if that somehow makes you want more MUFE on your vanity, you can take advantage of the Family & Friends event happening on the brand’s website, where everything is 25 percent off. This includes the full-size HD foundation, which is marked down to $32.25. Whichever way you go, there’s a bargain to be grabbed. And honestly, we can’t think of a better way to kick off the weekend.