Madewell Launches the 'Beauty Cabinet' of Your Dreams

Madewell Launches the ‘Beauty Cabinet’ of Your Dreams

Madewell Launches the ‘Beauty Cabinet’ of Your Dreams
Photo: ImaxTree

Although Madewell has always been a go-to spot for cool girl threads, not having a beauty section is what really kept it from truly impressing the millennial set. This week, that all changed as the store unveiled its first-ever “Beauty Cabinet,” a picturesque hair, skin and makeup section both online and in stores.

Now, unlike your biggest beauty destinations, this one has been carefully curated to include a select group of brands that you’ve probably seen on Pinterest or your Instagram feed.

We’ve waxed poetic about some of the prettily packaged labels before and now that they have a new home…we see no harm in doing it again. Feast your eyes on some of the cutest products from Madewell’s new beauty set below.

1 of 11
STYLECASTER | Madewell New Beauty Products | Herbivore Botanicals™ Bamboo Charcoal Cleansing Bar Soap

Herbivore Botanicals Bamboo Charcoal Cleansing Bar Soap

$12, at Madewell

Photo: Herbivore Botanicals
STYLECASTER | Madewell New Beauty Products | Daughter of the Land® Balancing Oil

Daughter of the Land Balancing Oil

$48, at Madewell

Photo: Daughter of the Land
STYLECASTER | Madewell New Beauty Products | Jao® Hand Refresher

Jao Hand Refresher

$10, at Madewell

Photo: Jao
STYLECASTER | Madewell New Beauty Products | Gold Ponytail Clip

Ponytail Clip

$12.50, at Madewell

Photo: Madewell
STYLECASTER | Madewell New Beauty Products | French Girl™ Rose Lip Polish

French Girl Rose Lip Polish

$15, at Madewell

Photo: French Girl
STYLECASTER | Madewell New Beauty Products | Ceramic Candle

Ceramic Candle

$26, at Madewell

Photo: Madewell
STYLECASTER | Madewell New Beauty Products | Karuna® Brightening Face Mask

Karuna Brightening Face Mask

$8, at Madewell

Photo: Karuna
STYLECASTER | Madewell New Beauty Products | Small Pom-Pom Zip Pouch

Small Pom-Pom Zip Pouch

$22.50, at Madewell

Photo: Madwell
STYLECASTER | Madewell New Beauty Products | Bon Parfumeur Eau de Parfum

Bon Parfumeur Eau de Parfum

$48, at Madewell

Photo: Bon Parfumeur
STYLECASTER | Madewell New Beauty Products | rms Beauty® Buriti Bronzer

rms Beauty Buriti Bronzer

$28, at Madewell

Photo: rms Beauty
STYLECASTER | Madewell New Beauty Products | Ursa Major® Essential Face Wipes

Ursa Major Essential Face Wipes

$24, at Madewell

Photo: Ursa Major

