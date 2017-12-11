The $4 Drugstore Product Madelaine Petsch Uses for Her Famous Pout

Confession: I’ve only seen a few episodes of “Riverdale.” Nonetheless, I harbor a very real crush on Madelaine Petsch. The 23-year-old, who plays Cheryl Blossom on the CW hit, is already a bonafide beauty star, thanks in part to her stunning auburn hair and gorgeous pout, the latter of which I have a strange obsession with (don’t judge me!).

So, you can imagine how excited I was to find out exactly what’s she’s using to keep those lips poppin’ and of course, red carpet-ready. In an exclusive interview with Byrdie, Petsch flaunts both her bubbly personality and the five beauty products she can’t live without. They include Biore Pore Strips for blackheads, Glossier Haloscope for a dewy glow, Make Up For Ever mascara and the best kept secret of her purse: Aquaphor.

“I have 10 of these and I’ve very excited to share with you that the only thing I put on my lips…This is like the weirdest thing. I found these cute little tubes at CVS.” And for all you skeptics out there, she also mentioned that her totally voluntary endorsement isn’t a sponsorship.

Drugstore enthusiasts like myself know Aquaphor to be one of those all-in-one miracles that can literally be used from head to toe. It moisturizes. It heals. It’s cheap. What more could you want? I knew there was a reason I liked this girl; she appreciates a beauty bargain just like me.