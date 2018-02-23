MAC is Finally Releasing Its Famous Lip Oil Stateside

If you’re as into the high-shine gloss trend as we are, you’ll be just as excited to hear M.A.C. is finally releasing its Hint of Colour Lip Oil in the United States this March. What is it, you ask? It’s magic in a bottle: four color changing shades, hydrating formula and a shine that could blind.

It was rolled out last Spring in Asia, but that didn’t stop everyone from gawking over the pouts it produces. One long year later and we’ll finally be able to test out all four shades stateside: Doll to Diva (hot pink), Pale Princess (a lemon yellow that turns pink), La La Love You (magenta) and Candy Drop (purple).

We have yet to discover the exact day they’ll hit physical stores, but come March, you can find each tube at maccosmetics.com for $17. It’s time to set a reminder because you don’t want to miss out on high power shine, long lasting stain and the perfect color based on your pH.