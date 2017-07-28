M.A.C. Is Giving Away Free Lipstick This Weekend—Here’s How To Get Yours

StyleCaster
Photo: ImaxTree

Got a minute? Here’s your mid-day roundup of all your need-to-know news in fashion, beauty, entertainment, and beyond.

M.A.C. is giving out free lipstick for National Lipstick Day—here’s how to get some. [Bustle]

STFU: BuzzFeed’s Tasty released a smart cooktop that tells you when your food is done. [The Verge]

These gorgeous wedding dresses are made of—wait for it—toilet paper. [Cosmo]

George Clooney said he will prosecute the paparazzi that took photos of his newborns twins at his home. [Harper’s Bazaar]

Katy Perry is hosting this year’s MTV Video Music Awards. [Marie Claire]

Did Ashley Graham accidentally reveal she’s going to release her own makeup line? [Glamour]

Cara Delevingne released her first ever music video that features at least three different wigs. [Teen Vogue]

This bridezilla held an auction to choose her bridesmaids, and her sister shared the whole tale on Reddit. [Elle UK]

Is it too soon too think about the holidays? Jeffree Star doesn’t seem to think so. Yesterday, he teased his up-and-coming holiday collection on Instagram. [Allure]

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon are teaming up for a new TV show! [Seventeen]

