MAC Cosmetics Announces Aaliyah-Inspired Makeup Line for Summer 2018

Aaliyah fans, listen up: After years of petitioning for a MAC Cosmetics x Aaliyah collection, the collaboration is finally a reality. The beauty brand announced on Thursday that a makeup line inspired by the late R&B icon is in the works and will debut in summer 2018.

The announcement, which came a day before the 16th anniversary of the fatal plane crash that took the singer’s life, follows two years after fans created an “Aaliyah for MAC” Change.org petition. As of today, the petition has amassed more than 26,000 supporters.

The news, which was announced on MAC’s social media, also follows the brand’s wildly successful Selena Quintanilla-inspired beauty line, also born out of a fan-driven petition.

Aaliyah is truly one in a million — an unstoppable icon whose groundbreaking work in R&B music and film inspires us all. Today we join her countless fans in celebrating her with the announcement of the M·A·C Aaliyah collection. You made it happen! Stay tuned in 2018. #AaliyahforMAC @aaliyah_haughton_official A post shared by M·A·C Cosmetics (@maccosmetics) on Aug 24, 2017 at 7:01am PDT

No word yet on what the collection will include, though based on the singer’s slay-worthy red carpet looks, we’re guessing that plenty of nude lipstick and smoky eye shadows will make it into the mix.

Ahead, check out 10 of Aaliyah’s most epic beauty looks, ones we’re sure will be figured into the creation of the upcoming collection.