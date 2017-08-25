StyleCaster
MAC Cosmetics Announces Aaliyah-Inspired Makeup Line for Summer 2018

by
Photo: Getty Images

Aaliyah fans, listen up: After years of petitioning for a MAC Cosmetics x Aaliyah collection, the collaboration is finally a reality. The beauty brand announced on Thursday that a makeup line inspired by the late R&B icon is in the works and will debut in summer 2018.

The announcement, which came a day before the 16th anniversary of the fatal plane crash that took the singer’s life, follows two years after fans created an “Aaliyah for MAC” Change.org petition. As of today, the petition has amassed more than 26,000 supporters.

The news, which was announced on MAC’s social media, also follows the brand’s wildly successful Selena Quintanilla-inspired beauty line, also born out of a fan-driven petition.

No word yet on what the collection will include, though based on the singer’s slay-worthy red carpet looks, we’re guessing that plenty of nude lipstick and smoky eye shadows will make it into the mix.

Ahead, check out 10 of Aaliyah’s most epic beauty looks, ones we’re sure will be figured into the creation of the upcoming collection.

1 of 10

2001 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Los Angeles.

Photo: Getty Images

2001 Premiere of "The Others" in New York City.

Photo: Getty Images

2000 Premiere of "Me, Myself & Irene" in Los Angeles.

Photo: Getty Images

2001 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles.

Photo: Getty Images

2001 Essence Awards in New York City.

Photo: Getty Images

2001 Premiere of "Planet of the Apes" in New York City.

Photo: Getty Images

2001 MTV Icon Tribute to Janet Jackson in Los Angeles.

Photo: Getty Images

2000 MTV Video Music Awards in New York City.

Photo: Getty Images

2000 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles.

Photo: Getty Images

2001 MTV 20th Anniversary Party in New York City.

 

Photo: Getty Images

