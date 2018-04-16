Lush Launched a New Collection Just in Time for Mother’s Day

Scroll To See More Images

No other brand does pampering quite like Lush. Although its range includes everything from body lotions to solid shampoos, the bath bombs are what keep us coming back for more, whether we’re shopping for ourselves or someone special.

Now, just in time for Mother’s Day, the skin-care brand just made everyone’s lives easier by rolling out a collection for those who are stuck on gift ideas. The 17-piece line is bath-specific, with products ranging from bombs to massage bars and classic soap.

Each one is adorably designed on its own, but there’s also gift-wrapping options, should you want to get everything you need in one full swoop. Check out some of our favorite picks below and shop the entire collection here.

Mother of Pearl Bath Bomb

$7.95 at Lush

Incredible Mom Bath Bomb

$5.95 at Lush

Mom, Look What I Made for You Bath Bomb

$4.95 at Lush