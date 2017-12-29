There’s Still Time to Shop Lush’s Epic BOGO Sale

If there’s one thing we can never have enough of, it’s bath bombs. That’s why we’re always stocked for LUSH’s annual BOGO sale. Every Boxing Day (December 26), the bath and body brand invites customers to buy two products for the price of one. The sale doesn’t start and end on the same day, but it only lasts as long as the supplies do.

A sizeable chunk of the products are holiday-themed,but nonetheless useful well beyond the New Year. And considering that Lush isn’t too expensive to begin with, we’d say this sale is too good to pass up. Here’s what we’re grabbing:

Saucy Snow Cake

A holiday favorite soap that smells like sweet vanilla ice cream.

$7.95, at Lush

Shades of Gold, Frankincense and Myrhh Lip Block

A multi-use metallic block you can use on your eyes and lips.

$19.95, at Lush

Bubbly Naked Shower Gel

A creamy, citrusy body wash that’ll wake you up in the morning.

$14.95, at Lush