Lupita Nyong’o’ Captures Major Summer Vibes With Her Latest Beauty Look

Oh, to be a trusted member of Lupita Nyong’o‘s glam squad. The Oscar winner is undoubtedly a beauty risk-taker, never afraid to represent her roots and venture into the unknown simultaneously. Less than a week after showing us how to slay in copper-toned lipstick, she’s slaying the red carpet once again; this time at the Accessories Council Excellence Awards, where her longtime stylist Micaela Erlanger was given the “Style Influencer” Award.
Before going inside the exclusive event, Nyong’o walked the red carpet, where her vibrant, Carolina Herrera dress was on full display. And while the teeny parrot embellishments were definitely a standout part of the entire look, what truly gave us those much-needed summer vibes were the makeup, hair and nails.
In true Lupita fashion, we were served a healthy heaping of seasonal inspo; from the electric blue manicure, all the way up to the braided updo, accented with gold rings. On her face, the “Black Panther” star upped the anti with a multi-dimensional eye look, thank included dual-toned liner, and rhinestones on either end of each eye.
We stan for a simple, “no makeup” makeup look, but when it’s time to spice things up, we’ll be channeling Nyong’o’s beauty vibes for sure.