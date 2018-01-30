How Top Blogger Luhhsetty Would Spend $40 on Hair Products at Target

We can spot her megawatt smile and gorgeous highlighted curls from miles away. And with more than 1.3 million subscribers on YouTube, Lisette, otherwise known as Luhhsetty, is our undisputed curly girl crush. She’s proven herself as a well-informed blogger on a range of topics; from hair care and feminine hygiene to totally doable glam makeup looks. In short: We love each and every one of her uploads.

Since beauty influencers are bombarded with free products to test and review, we know that whatever Lisette would drop actual cash on means it’s majorly good for her golden curls. And since Target is slowly turning into a mecca of natural hair care, we can’t help but wonder how she would spend a modest amount of cash…$40, to be exact.

Ahead are the four products she swears by for cleansing and styling her famous spirals.

Carol’s Daughter Black Vanilla Moisture and Shine Sulfate-Free Shampoo

“Carol’s Daughter Black Vanilla Moisture and Shine shampoo is sulfate-free and perfect for my color-treated hair. It also cleans my hair without stripping the moisture out, so my hair doesn’t feel dry and lifeless once I rinse.”

$10, at Target

Carol’s Daughter Black Vanilla Moisture and Shine Hydrating Conditioner

“This conditioner gives me just the right amount of ‘slip’ to easily detangle my hair in the shower. I like to apply a generous amount to my hair and comb it through with a wide-tooth comb. Leave it on for 10 minutes and then rinse out with cold water.”

$10, at Target

Curls Blueberry Bliss Reparative Leave In Conditioner

“This is hands-down one of my favorite conditioners! It smells like blueberries and moisturizes my strands without weighing them down.”

$10, at Target

SheaMoisture Coconut and Hibiscus Curl Enhacing Smoothie

“This is a go-to product that I always find myself reaching for. I apply a quarter-size amount into my palms and rake it through my curls. It defines them without leaving my curls crunchy or hard.”

$10, at Target