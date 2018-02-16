Lucy Hale Makes the Case for Why Retinol Needs to Be in Your Skin-Care Routine

One look at Lucy Hale’s Instagram and you know that her skin-care routine is no joke. Whether she’s Instagramming herself with a bubble mask or dishing out tips on how to properly shrink pimples, the 28-year-old actress takes care of her skin and it shows. So when we heard that the “Pretty Little Liars” star’s secret to glowing, youthful-looking skin was retinol, our ears immediately perked up.

If you’re not in the retinol game yet, retinol is a vitamin A derivative that aids in cell turnover, collagen stimulation, and elasticity—essentially, everything you want to keep your skin youthful-looking and wrinkle-free. Because of its effect in cell turnover, retinol is also useful in fading hyper-pigmentation, evening out skin tone, and preventing dark spots. Though Hale didn’t reveal what retinol product she uses exactly, the compound can come in creams, serums, or most common, oils.

“I use retinol every night which kind of renews your skin.” Hale said in a recent interview with Hello! magazine.

Along with using retinol every day (the frequency really depends on your skin sensitivity and the product’s strength), Hale, who admitted she’s “super into skin care,” cleanses her skin twice a day and goes to the facialist regularly. “Find a good facialist, that’s my trick,” Hale said.

We’ll be taking Hale’s advice and incorporating retinol into our skin-care routine ASAP. Check back in and hopefully we’ll have glowing, rejuvenated skin like Hale.