Lucy Hale Added a Subtle Shade of Red to Her Hair and We’re Obsessed

Does the saying go “New Year, new me” or “New Year, new hair?” Celebrities like Solange, Jessica Biel and Amber Rose have us convinced it’s the latter. Seriously, is it just us or is everyone going blonde?

That might be the case, but in a sea of platinum, actress Lucy Hale has opted for reddish-brown tips instead. Yesterday, the “Pretty Little Liars” star revealed her subtle makeover on Instagram and we’re obsessed with the dynamic new look. The bold color can be attributed to Kristin Ess who, by the way, has an affordable hair care line out at Target right now. Although you won’t be able to snag Hale’s rich color in a box, you can get conditioners, sprays, pomades and more.

We’d be remiss to leave out Dave Stanwell’s fabulous styling skills because the entire look is giving us major inspiration. Who says going darker is reserved for fall? Bring on the bouncy reds, brunettes and deep chocolates for spring and summer, too.